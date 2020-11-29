Hiring is incredibly difficult, but Joe Biden has one decision to make that should be easy.
President-elect Biden, as all incoming chief executives do, has been dominating the news with a series of announcements of his choices for top posts in his Cabinet and White House.
Filling out an administrative team is a long and cumbersome process, no doubt frustrating because of all the individuals and factions competing for power as the White House transitions from President Trump to Biden.
Watch for tempers to flare as members of factions who lose out in the competition publicly complain.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders already has issued a public warning that the Democratic Party’s hard-core left will be highly insulted if he and his supporters don’t land plum jobs.
Sanders, according to news reports, wants to become labor secretary, although that’s highly unlikely because he’d have to abandon his U.S. Senate seat and the vacancy would be filled by a Republican governor.
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Sanders wing, supposedly had her sights sets on being treasury secretary. That won’t happen either, at least partially because she, too, would have to resign her Senate seat, allowing a Republican governor to appoint her successor.
Biden announced last week that he’d chosen Janet Yellen, former chairwoman of the federal reserve board, for treasury.
Not all these federal appointive posts, however, are partisan and necessarily subject to change when power shifts from one party to the others.
That includes, generally, the 94 U.S. attorneys across the country and, specifically, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John Lausch.
For those who have not been paying attention, Lausch is leading a small army of FBI agents and federal prosecutors who are prosecuting multiple corruption cases in Chicago, Springfield and Cook County.
Many people are familiar with the Commonwealth Edison corruption probe. But there’s also the sprawling indictment of powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, criminal investigations that have targeted three members (so far) of the Illinois Senate and multi-city corruption probes stemming from alleged bribery related to the installation of red-light cameras across Cook County.
It’s a wicked brew of wrongdoing that must be ferreted out.
Here’s the problem — Democrats — some prominent and some not — are the targets of these criminal investigations. That means some Illinois Democrats might think that eliminating GOP-appointee Lausch would be a good way to take the wind out of the sails of these investigations. They might be correct.
Powerful Republicans thought the same thing when former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, now a member of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, was overseeing the lengthy investigations that led to the convictions, among many others, of former Republican Gov. George Ryan in the lengthy and multifaceted licenses-for-bribes investigation.
News reports have indicated that Illinois’ two Democratic senators, Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, are in no hurry to replace Lausch. If that’s so, it’s because they recognize these corruption probes are not just nonpartisan but also because they realize local prosecutors and the state’s attorney general have zero interest in conducting these kinds of complicated criminal probes that step on too many influential political toes.
If the people of Illinois are to be protected in some small way from their elected officials, that protection has to come from federal prosecutors. It’s been that way in Illinois since the days of Al Capone, who went to prison on an income-tax-evasion rap.
Biden should leave Lausch and his charges right where they are. They have important work to do on behalf of all the citizens of this state.