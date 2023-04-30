Everyone knows when the emperor has no clothes.
Joe Biden has spent much of his life pursuing and, finally, capturing the presidency, and he’s not going to give it up willingly for nothing.
That’s one reason why he announced plans to run for re-election Tuesday, promising to “finish the job” in a second four-year term.
That’s standard vacuous campaign rhetoric — a president’s job is never finished. But the phrase plays well, as did his announcement.
Media outlets practically swooned over the news, speculating hopefully that Biden’s run sets the stage for a rematch of his winning 2020 campaign over former President Donald Trump.
But there was an obvious tell in the president’s announcement that foreshadows trouble ahead.
It wasn’t reflected in Biden’s words, but instead in the manner of the announcement itself. It came in the form of a campaign video.
Why is that revealing? It’s more proof that the 80-year-old president’s handlers know they are flirting with a public-relations disaster if they put him in a position of speaking off-script in public. He comes across as confused and doddering.
The brief statements he does make in his interactions with reporters and the general public are too often unclear word salads that veer into discussions of his ice cream preferences.
This kind of meandering is not a character flaw. It merely shows Biden is not just human, but far beyond his prime.
Father Time has backed Biden into the corner and is pummeling him without mercy. There’s nothing Secret Service agents can do to intervene.
That’s the reason recent public opinion polls revealed that only a quarter of Americans want Biden to seek re-election and only half of Democrats feel the same.
Indeed, the only person who must be truly thrilled by Biden’s announcement is, for obvious reasons, Vice President Kamala Harris. If she isn’t already measuring the drapes in the Oval Office, she should be.
Wall Street Journal columnist Gerard Baker put it best when he wrote that “there’s no getting around the age problem.”
“The president’s widening mental deficit makes a bid for a second term a risky proposition. It’s not only an act of wilful recklessness; it amounts to a grand deception,” he stated.
There’s nothing new about candidates and campaign officials disingenuously dismissing issues of age and health.
Franklin Roosevelt was a dying man when he won his fourth term in 1944. He passed away a few months after the election. Dwight Eisenhower suffered a severe heart attack in his first presidential term. His condition made Ike’s health a campaign issue, prompting his 1956 Democratic opponent, Adlai Stevenson, to warn voters that Eisenhower would surely die in office, making Democratic bete noir Richard Nixon president. (Ironically, Stevenson died before Eisenhower.)
John F. Kennedy suffered from a variety of maladies, including Addison’s disease, all kept secret from the public. Former Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Paul Tsongas ran for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination while denying cancer concerns that killed him at 55 in 1997.
The president’s situation is different because his decline is obvious to all.
Despite that reality, Democrats appear confident that Biden will be a winner next year, and for an understandable reason — too many Republicans remain fixated on a toxic Trump nomination.
But that scenario still would leave the U.S. in a state of complicated confusion.
The U.S. needs strong and vigorous leadership from its president, and it doesn’t have that now. In that context, Biden’s announcement that he’ll stand for re-election looks unsustainable as time marches on to November 2024.