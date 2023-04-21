Another Kennedy for president?
President Joe Biden is the beneficiary of a second official opponent in his planned bid for re-nomination and re-election next year.
But this week’s announcement was a departure from the usual political reality. Biden’s announced opponent is another Democrat whose last name is Kennedy.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — son of former Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy — traveled from his home state of California to his family’s political stomping grounds in Boston to declare political war against “the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country.”
Them’s fightin’ words for sure, although to what end remains to be seen.
Nonetheless, they reflect a viewpoint that has made Kennedy a political pariah in his own family and a target of derision in the political media.
The Associated Press labeled Kennedy an “anti-vaccine activist” whose work has been described as “misleading and dangerous.” Further, he associates “with anti-democratic figures” and has appeared at public events “with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”
How’s that for a political indictment?
Kennedy’s candidacy is, to be sure, a nontraditional effort. An environmental lawyer, he’s never sought political office before and is best known for the skepticism he’s expressed for vaccines in general and the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in particular.
It’s unlikely that Biden is worried about the challenge from Kennedy or self-help author Marianne Williamson, a retread from the 2020 campaign.
But he has a real political problem: his age. His declining mental acuity is obvious to anyone who listens to his unscripted words, and it’s only going to get worse.
Public concern on that score is reflected by opinion polls that have repeatedly shown the majority of Democrats want another candidate to step up to take Biden’s place.
Those voters — at least for now — aren’t likely to embrace either Kennedy or Williamson as an alternative. But they’re sending a warning that party leaders ought not ignore.
After all, Democrats are placing their bets on the GOP nominating Donald Trump to ensure a Biden win, and there are no guarantees.