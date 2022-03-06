In his second State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden addressed a laundry list of tough issues.
A beleaguered but outwardly confident President Biden delivered his State of the Union speech last week, one in which he sought to reassure Americans worried about the economy and a world community stunned by Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
His denunciation of the Russian invasion and rhetorical pledge of support for penalizing Russian leader Vladimir Putin was, generally, well received. At the same time, there was a decidedly mixed response to his professed recipe for success on the domestic front.
Republicans, of course, expressed their natural skepticism of how Biden is handling domestic woes like inflation, rising crime and excessive federal spending.
But speaking for the hardcore left wing of the Democratic Party were U.S. Reps. Rashida Talib, a member of a group that bills itself as the “squad,” and Colin Allred, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Just why they are so critical of Biden is unclear. He’s on board with most of their policy plans. While he hasn’t been able to get them through a divided Congress, it’s not for a want of effort on his part.
The subject of most interest in the president’s address was the invasion of Ukraine, a gross display of unprovoked belligerence by Putin. The Russian leader clearly is intent on putting back together some or all of the pieces of the old Soviet Union.
But in doing so, Putin has attracted condemnation from Biden and other leaders across the world. The wide array of sanctions put into place won’t prevent Russian conquest of Ukraine, but the price Putin is forced to pay will be onerous. How onerous remains to be seen.
Biden said the world community is “ready” and “united” to confront Russia over the long haul. He also sought to undermine domestic support for Putin by warning Russian oligarchs who support him that the U.S. and its European allies intend to seize their assets.
“We are coming for your ill-gotten gains,” he vowed.
One thing Biden did not announce, but should have, is that the U.S. will no longer purchase the Russian oil helping to fund Putin’s invasion.
The president was less effective when he turned to domestic concerns. His promises to work to reduce gasoline prices and make slowing down inflation “my top priority” fell into the category of vague promises.
If the administration wishes to confront rising energy prices, it should reverse its efforts to slow or stop domestic energy production. If he’s serious about addressing inflation, reducing the massive increases in federal spending would be a good start.
Instead, he reiterated his desire to pass the costly “Build Back Better” social welfare spending plan. Since the proposal is going nowhere in Congress, perhaps that was just a sop to the program’s supporters.
These kinds of speeches are somewhat unusual, more political theater than political substance. But the appearances did illustrate the current state of affairs — difficulties at home and abroad that intensify the usual political chasms.
Biden called the state of the nation “strong,” and it is. America is almost always strong. That’s why people all over the world dream of living here.
But there are problems that prompted Biden to say that while the news is “alarming,” this country is “going to be OK.”
“OK” has never been the standard to which this country has aspired. Americans wish to achieve exceptional success.
Given that context, Biden’s speech reflected his shaky political standing — more hand-holding than the bold cheerleading of past presidents like Reagan and Clinton.