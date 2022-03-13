Wars cost money, something Russia has less of as it confronts a growing problem of selling its oil.
Many — perhaps most — people applauded President Joe Biden last week when he announced a ban on Russian imports of oil and natural gas.
His decision is more symbolic than substantive, but symbolism in the context of Russia’s ruthless invasion of Ukraine counts for a lot.
The U.S. gets roughly 3 percent of its oil from Russian and 1 percent of its coal. But the U.S. decision to hit Russia in the wallet emboldens other countries to do the same.
That’s why, according to The Wall Street Journal, “about 70 percent of Russian oil can’t find buyers.”
The oil sanctions are just a part of worldwide sanctions that other countries and private businesses have put in place as part of the effort to isolate Russia as a pariah state.
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be determined to press forward with his ill-advised invasion. But his countrymen may have second thoughts about both its wisdom and economic costs.
So kudos to Biden for the oil boycott. Unfortunately, he deserves no credit for his determination to use the Russian oil boycott as a pretext for a transition from energy derived from fossil fuels to that produced by “green” sources wind and solar.
Biden’s timing is all wrong because the energy problem posed by Russia/Ukraine is immediate, while the president’s dreams of producing “green energy” in place of traditional sources is years and/or decades away.
The lack of equivalence means already record-high prices for, among other things, gasoline will continue to increase.
That’s not just a huge personal problem for millions of Americans whose pocketbooks will be stretched to the maximum, but it’s a big political problem for Democrats already worried about the November election.
People vote their pocketbooks, and they’ll have good reason to do so if Biden does not modify his approach. So far, he shows absolutely no sign of doing so.
He is, however, trying to deflect political blame.
During his announcement, Biden suggested oil company profiteering is the cause of rising gasoline prices. That’s not remotely credible. The rising world price of oil — now around $130 a barrel — reflects the price at the pump.
Also part of the approach to vilify the oil companies was Biden spokesman Jen Psaki’s claim that oil companies could ease the problem if they would take advantage of “9,000 unused drilling permits.”
“The suggestion that we are not allowing oil companies to drill is inaccurate,” she said.
Actually, it’s his statement that is inaccurate. U.S. oil production stood at 11.6 million barrels a day at the end of 2021, down from a record 13 million barrels a day prior to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Why? After taking office, the Biden administration immediately made clear its hostility toward fossil-fuel production by establishing more regulatory hurdles blocking or slowing production. That’s why the price of oil started going up months before Russian began its saber-rattling.
The president’s decision to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline was among the most symbolic of the administration’s actions. It was designed to demonstrate the administration’s adamant support for “green” energy and wholesale opposition to continued reliance on fossil fuels.
The administration has embraced that philosophical approach with religious fervor.
Future events may demonstrate green energy to be a longtime solution for cleaner energy. But longtime solutions only aggravate show-term problems. Perhaps that’s why the Biden administration is engaged in finger-pointing.
But people aren’t so easily fooled. They recognize they’re being asked to pay an excessive price to advance what is, at best, a questionable long-term energy agenda.
The administration needs to stop bowing in the direction of Squad-ordained political zealots and start worrying about average Americans.