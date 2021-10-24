The politics that surround violent crime is back with a vengeance.
A couple weeks ago, a group of area state senators, including Republican Chapin Rose of Mahomet, proposed a legislative package aimed at reducing crime that included tougher sentences for wrongdoers and increased social assistance for those considered at-risk.
Last week, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin introduced legislation that would allow police to override charging decisions made by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Rose’s proposal is a serious one that combines policy with what he thinks is good politics — addressing rising levels of violent crime that have swept areas of the state that include Chicago and Champaign-Urbana.
Durkin’s proposal is not serious policy. Instead, it’s serious politics that are intended to focus public attention on prosecutor Foxx’s lack of interest in prosecuting real criminals.
One recent example was her decision not to file charges against members of two groups who held an old-fashioned shootout in broad daylight. Her explanation was that since each side was shooting at the other, no charges were necessary. Mon dieu!
With the 2022 election dead ahead, Republicans seek to focus public attention on the growing problem of violent crime. They think it’s a winner because the public is attuned to the issue, although it’s unclear how attuned people really are.
Supermajority Democrats in Springfield, of course, have no interest in passing tougher laws. They think current laws are already too harsh and that too many people are already in prison. They also deeply resent the GOP approach, with one state senator suggesting that all the GOP wants to do is round up “poor people.”
That’s a sloppy, reckless charge to make, the reason being that lower-income people, particularly members of minority groups, are disproportionately the victims of crime. Given that reality, it’s no surprise that they want more and better police protection.
Insults aside, however, Democrats opposed to more aggressive law enforcement take a completely different view of the problem.
In a recent commentary, state Sen. Ron Peters, D-Chicago, charged that clueless Republicans are singing “the same old song.”
He argued that what the GOP contends is, substantially, a law-enforcement problem is really a medical problem that must be treated with a therapeutic approach.
“Gun violence is an epidemic, and we can’t rely on police alone to solve it. As with COVID-19, we need a ‘vaccine’ that stops the violence before it strikes,” Peters wrote along with his Democratic colleague Justin Slaughter.
The U.S. could definitely use a vaccine that cures the ills of family disintegration, educational disinterest and failure, poverty, drug abuse, and mental-health woes. But let’s not kid ourselves here.
In place of that vaccine, Peters cited new social-justice laws that create a variety of assistance programs. Social-worker types will “work directly with the young men most at risk, providing counseling, treatment, educational support, job training and placement.”
“These organizations are intervening directly in disputes that can escalate. ... They negotiate non-aggression agreements between street factions — something police are neither trained nor authorized to do,” they wrote.
While the senators were honest enough to admit that Chicago’s crime problem is dire, they characterize their their approach as superior to the GOP’s “phony ‘law and order’ campaign masquerading as reform.”
The senators’ prescription, however, is complicated by the fact that these welfare programs will take years to have their intended effect, assuming they work. In the meantime, there’s no reason to think violence will decline on its own.
Given the divergent views, Illinois voters should have no difficulty choosing their preferred approach. As is the case in a democracy, ordinary people will collectively act as judges and jurors on just how important an issue it is and what, if anything, is to be done about it.