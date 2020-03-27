The best is not yet to come.
Millions of people across the state and nation have made their peace — or is it a cold war? — with the new rules that require them to stay at home.
Call it a lockdown, call it shelter in place, call it plain old common sense to defeat the coronavirus, it’s the new abnormal. It’s no fun, but it could be worse.
In fact, it probably will get worse, not necessarily in the public-health sense but almost certainly in the economic sense.
People had better get ready, because the economy, booming just a month ago, is on the verge of being dragged from the frying pan into the fire. And, suffice it to say, the frying pan is bad enough.
Consider that Americans out of work because of the coronavirus crisis filed more than 3 million unemployment claims last week. If that sounds catastrophic, it’s because it is.
One news account states that “the number shatters the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982.”
Those are national numbers, but circumstances are no better in Illinois. So many people have filed or are trying to file claims with the Illinois Department of Employment Security that they’ve overwhelmed the system, prompting Gov. J.B. Pritzker to promise a fix and ask for patience.
“As I’ve said, this is an unprecedented number of people who are applying at the same time. And our DoIT, our Department of Innovation Technology, our state CIO, have been on this every day. They’re trying very hard to expand availability, they are expanding the availability. But it is true that we remain overloaded,” Pritzker told reporters.
Then there is the not-so-small problem of the economic shutdown’s impact on people’s ability to work, earn, spend and, as a consequence, pay taxes to their federal, state and local government.
Financial analysts at Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability this week predicted the state is heading into a deep recession that will cause a grotesque collapse in estimated revenues paid to the state. That means the state won’t have near enough money coming in to pay its bills for the current fiscal year ending June 30.
It’s also going to require Pritzker to go back to the drawing board and re-think the $42 billion budget he’s proposed for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Although Pritzker touted both the current year’s budget and his proposed 2020-21 state budget as balanced, the expected cash crunch portends a shortfall so dramatic that no one in Springfield will even be able to pretend, as they have done for years, that the budget is not way under water.
Many states will be confronting similar situations. But Illinois is particularly vulnerable because elected officials have mismanaged state finances so badly for so long that the state has no financial cushion to fall back on.
That means there is no rainy-day fund available to fill the vacuum created by the expected revenue shortfall.
Illinois is confronting the kind of circumstances that bring out the best and worst in people.
Certainly, those on the front lines of the corona virus pandemic — the people who are providing needed services — represent the best.
Unfortunately, there are those who are seeking to exploit circumstances for financial gain by raising prices to extreme levels for items that are highly sought after — toilet paper, hand cleaners, milk.
That is obviously unacceptable, and it’s prompted the attorney general to issue public warnings about price gouging.
But people can fight that kind of exploitation by not overreacting to circumstances when they shop.
If people would buy no more than what they need — what they usually need — store shelves will remain full and everyone’s needs can be met.
There’s no rational reason why people need to supply themselves to an excessive level. Those who do only exacerbate what already is a trying situation. This is a time when people need to pull together to protect the common good.