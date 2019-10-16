There’s really, really rich, and then there is enough to choke 1,000 horses.
It’s a good thing for J.B. Pritzker that he was elected last year as governor of Illinois.
That title, at least, gives him some bragging rights when he gets together with family members, because he can’t claim to be the No. 1 fat cat in the clan.
Forbes magazine reports that, while Pritzker has more money than he knows what to do with, he is somewhat of a piker when it comes to family wealth.
In fact, when it comes to personal wealth, the governor ranks fourth out of nine family members on Forbes’ list of 400 richest Americans.
If that’s not bad enough, he comes in at the sixth spot when ranking the richest people in Illinois.
His super-wealthy peers and relatives may look down at his net worth, but everyone else will look up at it.
J.B. Pritzker, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $3.4 billion. Even in the days of inflation-generated fortunes, that’s real money.
That placed him at No. 250 on the Forbes 400 list. He trailed Karen Pritzker ($5 billion), Thomas Pritzker ($4 billion) and Anthony Pritzker ($3.5 billion).
On the list of the richest Illinoisans, Pritzker trails Ken Griffin ($12.7 billion), Sam Zell ($5.5 billion), Thomas Pritzker ($4 billion), Neil Bluhm ($3.9 billion) and Joe Mansueto ($3.9 billion).
The top ranks of the 400 richest was dominated by the usual suspects — Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($114 billion), Microsoft’s Bill Gates ($89 billion), Berkshire-Hathaway’s Warren Buffett ($80.8 billion) and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ($69.6 billion). Now that is real money.