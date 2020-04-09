The Democratic presidential field has been cut to one.
Political reality can be difficult to see in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — the avowed socialist U.S. senator from Vermont — finally got a glimpse of it this week.
That explains why he “suspended” his campaign for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Suspended, of course, means dropping out, although Sanders can be expected to use whatever clout he has left to influence the campaign of presumptive nominee Joe Biden.
Sanders came into the 2020 campaign on something of a roll. He was barely nosed out for the party’s nomination in 2016 by former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, and that background gave him a leg up.
His strong finishes in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary even lifted him to something approaching front-runner status. But Sanders’ strident advocacy of controversial leftist proposals — Medicare for All and a wealth tax, to name just two — terrified conventional party liberals who rushed to back former Vice President Biden.
For his part, Biden got off to a dismal start, raising concerns his campaign would crash and burn like they did the first two times he sought the presidency. But Biden’s efforts were rejuvenated by triumphs in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday and in a subsequent string of contests.
After Biden’s surge threw cold water on the “Feel the Bern” movement, Sanders dithered for a while before throwing in the towel.
Given his advanced age, 78, it appears that, barring unforeseen events, Sanders’ prospects for the presidency are over. However, let’s give the devil his due.
Sanders ran campaigns based on unconventional ideas that he stridently advocated. The feverish support he generated clearly forced his Democratic rivals to adopt more liberal positions than they otherwise would have.
Sanders’ aggressively unapologetic approach made him an interesting and entertaining speaker, even for those who did not share his positions on a variety of issues. His appearance at the UI during the 2016 campaign was one of the great events in terms of political theater that’s ever been held on campus.
That was not just because of Sanders’ oratorical skills but also the audience’s reaction to him.
The fact, however, is that both political parties generally nominate the candidates they feel appeal to the largest segment of the voting populations.
That rule doesn’t always apply. Democrats lost badly when they nominated uber-liberal Sen. George McGovern in 1972. Republicans somehow won in 2016 when they nominated unconventional New York businessman Donald Trump.
Despite bowing out, Sanders remains a powerful force within the Democratic Party — an irony, since he never ran as a Democrat until he sought that party’s nomination.
He still appeals to millions of Americans who are sick of the long-standing political status quo and want to shake things up. In that respect, Sanders and Trump appeal to many of the same people, although obviously for different reasons.
It’s been an odd few years in U.S. political history, with the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down virtually everything, including campaigning, being the latest bizarre event.
But life and politics go on, and Sanders, who read the tea leaves, is out — but not before leaving his mark on the political life of the nation.