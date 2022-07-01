Politicians’ tax returns aren’t really important issues, they just play them during election season.
The general election campaign for governor of Illinois is only three days old, and Republican candidate Darren Bailey already has sparked a major minor controversy.
“Republican Darren Bailey won’t release copies of his tax returns,” screamed a headline of one Chicago newspaper.
The implications are obvious — what’s he hiding? And the evil connections couldn’t be more clear. One news account said that “like his big backer former President Donald Trump, the downstate farmer and state senator is refusing to release copies of his income tax returns.”
Candidate tax returns are one of those really easy and obligatory stories upon which the news media fixates. Indeed, getting them becomes something of a game whereby reporters hound their targets with questions and news stories until most candidates surrender or their campaign themes will be smothered unless disclosure is made.
Why?
One news account said the “voluntary practice provides accountability for a statewide officeholder who will ultimately collect and manage state tax dollars — and also sheds light on potential conflicts.”
There might be something to that claim if, in fact, officials’ policy interests were driven by their income and investment goals.
But, mostly, the great tax return controversy is much ado about nothing, fun reading but little more.
That’s why Bailey needs to make the necessary disclosures as soon as possible. If he does, it’s a one-day story. If he doesn’t, the hounds will be on his trail.
He is not the first candidate to be hit with these kinds of demands.
Multimillionaire and multibillionaire candidates like Pritzker, onetime Democratic candidate Chris Kennedy and former Gov. Bruce Rauner had to deal with demands for disclosure.
They released income summaries that revealed — to no one’s surprise — that they were really rich. Bailey should make a similar disclosure.
In addition to the media reports about his tax returns, there was a similar reaction to Bailey’s acknowledgement that he qualifies as a “millionaire.”
That doesn’t mean that he — like Pritzker, Kennedy, Rauner or investment whiz Ken Griffin — has many millions of dollars sitting around in loose change jars.
It means that, as the operator of a farm and trucking and excavating companies, Bailey is a millionaire in terms of his financial and business assets. Like many people, he’s done well by working hard, and that his tax returns show it.
But in terms of real money, he’s not in the ballgame. Bailey may hate the idea of pulling the curtain back on his financial life. But running for governor requires certain accommodations to political reality that are both substantive and purely symbolic.