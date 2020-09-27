The voting countdown
to Nov. 3 has begun.
Election Day is Nov. 3, but the collective excitement that once went with this democratic tradition is a thing of the past.
It still marks the end of the election season — that will be particularly welcome this year — but millions of voters already will have cast their ballots well ahead of Nov. 3.
As of Thursday, Champaign County voters were free to back the candidates of their choice. All they need to do is go to the gymnasium at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana and fill out a ballot.
Eleven other early voting locations spread throughout the county will open Oct. 19.
Given that this election will have early voting, voting by mail and Election Day voting, nothing in the world could be easier for a motivated voter to do than participate in the democratic process.
It’s our hope that those with dogs in this fight will not just turn out to vote for those they consider the best candidates — regardless of political party — but also make well-informed choices from the top to the bottom of the ballot.
Every race or tax referendum counts. Some contests may be more high profile than others. But voters’ choices at all levels — federal,
state and county — can have a real impact on people’s lives.
Who recognized how important the county treasurer’s office was until it suddenly stopped functioning at the high levels it had prior to the 2018 election?
This year, there has been a particular emphasis on voting by mail, and that raises concerns.
Some states have extensive experience with voting by mail. It’s old hat to them.
Other states, including Illinois, have none when it comes to mail voting on the scale that’s anticipated. This is its maiden voyage. It may be uneventful in Champaign County, or it could turn out to be the election equivalent of the Titanic’s collision with an iceberg.
That’s why early voters, excluding those who are so physically debilitated or fearful of the coronavirus that they rarely, if ever, go out, would be better served to cast their ballots at an early-voting location.
While wearing masks to promote public health, people go to grocery stores, work or out to dinner. Why not stop off at an early-voting location and cast a safe ballot there?
That way, voters will know their ballots will
be in the proper hands immediately after they are cast.
They will have no worries about the Postal Service messing up delivery of the mail or ballots put in special drop boxes not getting where they are supposed to go.
Casting a ballot at an early-voting location will dramatically reduce the number of opportunities for ballots to be mishandled.
That should make it easier for the Champaign County Clerk’s Office to handle the flow.