The Illinois Supreme Court has decided to wade into a political/legal/legislative dispute arising from Champaign County.
The issue of who has legitimate appointment power — the chairman of the county board or the elected Champaign County executive — is pretty dull stuff. The politics behind it, however, are not.
So it was interesting to hear that the Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to hear a legal dispute that parallels disputes in the world of academe — fights are so nasty because the stakes are so small.
The backstory here is that County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has long been at odds with the chairman of the 22-member county board over who has the rightful authority to make appointments with the advice and consent of the board.
The controversy grew out of voters’ decision to elect a county executive to oversee Champaign County government.
The position is akin to electing a mayor of Champaign County, establishing an executive branch that works with the legislative branch (the county board) to make policy decisions.
Out of Illinois’ 102 counties, just two — Champaign and Will — elect county executives. In Will County, the executive makes the appointments and the county board either accepts or rejects them.
When the case went before Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm, he ruled that the executive, not the board chair, possesses appointment power.
In doing so, he was forced to deal with conflicting statutory language that he said appeared to but did not give the authority to the board chair.
Chalk that up to sloppy writing of the statute.
The appellate court, however, said that however sloppy the statute is, the legislative intent it confers must be respected. It overturned Bohm’s ruling and gave appointment power to the board chair.
Now the state Supreme Court will settle the issue.
Who’s right? That’s the wrong question when it comes to interpretations of law. The proper questions are “Who’s last?” and “Who has the most votes?”
The trial and appellate court decision in this case are both persuasive. How the seven-member high court will split on the issue is anyone’s guess.
But from a governance standpoint, it’s traditional that executives make appointments and legislatures review them.
In fact, that’s how Champaign County uniquely addressed them before it had an elected executive. The board created a quasi-executive in the form of a chair who made appointments to be reviewed by the full board.
In his decision, Bohm invited the legislators to clarify the legal issue by rewriting the statute. Ever true to their yahoo tendencies, they did so, but in the process, completely mucked it up.
The Senate voted to grant appointment power to elected executives in all of Illinois’ 102 counties but Champaign. That was the Legislature’s way of joining up with anti-Kloeppel Democrats on the county board for the worst of all possible reasons — pure political silliness.
In terms of policy, it would be good if the high court granted appointment power to the elected executive. Voters said they wanted an executive branch in Champaign County, and they should get what they voted for.
But this is a legal issue, not a policy choice, about the interpretation of discordant statutory provisions. It demonstrates once again that the law is one thing, and politics are something else altogether.