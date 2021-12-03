Come Jan. 1, there will be one less elective office for voters to know little about.
Champaign County government will undergo a big change at the end of the year. But, ironically, it’s not a change that most people will notice.
The independent recorder of deed’s office, led by an elected recorder, will cease to exist, folded into the county clerk’s office.
It’s a pretty fair bet that most people don’t know what the recorder’s office does. It’s the kind of office that few recognize unless they have a specific need for a service the recorder provides.
Officially, it receives, files and maintains “all records related to real property,” including documents ranging from “conveyance deeds, mortgages, releases and assignments, property liens, as well as assorted federal and local liens.” It’s also responsible for recording other types of documents including “foreign birth certificates, foreign marriage licenses, and military discharge paperwork.”
Unofficially, it’s an anachronistic office that’s a product of a bygone era when virtually all county offices requiring professional expertise — auditor, sheriff, treasurer — were perceived to be best filled by election.
Most of those offices are still filled by election. Legislators have upgraded standards for holding the sheriff’s post by requiring some professional training. State’s attorneys are expected to be bona fide lawyers.
But, for the most part, whoever gets the most votes, regardless of professional merit, can be elected auditor, treasurer, clerk or coroner.
So the move to merge the recorder’s office into the clerk’s office is a step in the right direction, albeit a small one, of downsizing government while not necessarily professionalizing it. As a division of the clerk’s office, the recorder will be overseen by a clerk chosen by voters on the basis of simple popularity.
The News-Gazette has advocated merging these offices for years in the face of strong opposition from elected recorders. They argued vehemently that an independent, elected recorder best serves the public interest. But however sincere their claims, they had skin in the game. Being recorder was their livelihood.
So kudos to current Recorder Mike Ingram, who as a candidate pledged to seek to merge his office with the clerk. He kept his word, something not all politicians do, and voters ultimately approved the plan in April.
As for how the recorder’s work proceeds under current Clerk Aaron Ammons, the public will have to wait and see. There are no guarantees.
But it’s hard to see how the office would be much different than it is now. The chief deputy recorder will continue to supervise in the future as she has in the past.
Counties all over Illinois have eliminated the elected recorder of deeds for obvious reasons. Voters unfamiliar with the office clearly are unfamiliar with the skills recorder candidates need to successfully administer it.
What’s next for government consolidation in Champaign County? It’s impossible to say because politics is inextricably intertwined with the delivery of services.
Champaign and Urbana appoint their police chiefs after conducting professional searches for experienced candidates with impressive resumes. So why do the voters of Champaign County elect their sheriff?
Financial professionals in municipalities keep track of taxpayer dollars. So why do Champaign County residents elect a treasurer and an auditor, particularly when recent elections have produced such mixed results?
Why do Champaign County voters elect officials in 30 different townships when townships are a throwback to the rural life that dominated more than 100 years ago?
It’s because that’s what state law commands, and it’s hard to change the law. But change does come, even if only occasionally and grudgingly, as the recorder’s office merger proves.