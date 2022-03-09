First-year Champaign Superintendent Shelia Boozer sounded the refrain of countless frustrated public officials: Bad news is the fault of “the media.”
Teachers and the Champaign school district have been stuck in neutral for the last 10 months, stalled in contract negotiations that have gotten to such a contentious point that a strike-authorization vote taken by the teachers union in January received the support of 91 percent of those voting.
It hasn’t gotten to that point yet, but the rhetoric and the feelings are heating up. For evidence, consider the school board meeting late last month — a public meeting on public property attended by dozens of people — where teachers and parents voiced their opposition to the school district’s contract proposal that includes extending the school day for elementary school students by 50 minutes.
Yet when Champaign Superintendent Shelia Boozer had a chance this week to respond to the criticism from parents and teachers, her first inclination was to blame the news media.
“It is my job to be the number-one cheerleader for Unit 4,” said Boozer, a first-year superintendent who came from a less-visible public education job in Springfield. “The media will put everything else out there — the negative things that are happening. And people hear all of those things, they see all of those things, but who is telling the story of the great things that are happening in Unit 4?”
It’s the same sort of lopsided argument that public officials from President Joe Biden to anguished local school board and county board members have been making for centuries: Bad news wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for reporters.
Teachers upset about thwarted contract negotiations aren’t the news media’s fault, nor are poor test scores, violence in schools or complaints about school buses. Likewise, the media shouldn’t — and doesn’t — get credit for awards, accolades and triumphs among schools, teachers and administrators.
Being a school superintendent is a tough job made all the more difficult by a pandemic and all the rules and regulations that administrators have had to navigate. But Boozer’s environment isn’t any worse than any other school administrator’s. It may even be better, thanks to all the goodwill and news coverage the school district has gotten from its recent series of building improvements, which came thanks to the voters, advocates and local reporting.
We’re not going to tell Boozer how to do her job, but we’ll suggest she needs to toughen her skin. She hasn’t seen half the problems that other recent superintendents in Champaign and Urbana have faced: sexual-misconduct charges against teachers, federal consent decrees governing spending in hopes of closing an achievement gap, financial difficulties, wayward coaches and administrators.
Sad to say, Superintendent, but things could be a lot worse for you.