Chicago’s mayor and Illinois’ governor are fairly drooling over anticipated tax revenues from a casino in the Windy City.
It looks like the city of Chicago is finally going to get a casino. Of course, that’s what state legislators said in 2019, when they passed a mammoth gambling-expansion bill that included a casino for Chicago. Unfortunately, they loaded the Chicago plan up with so many taxes that were so high, including required upfront payments, that prospective investors couldn’t make a go of it.
But last week, at the behest of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, legislators went back to the drawing board and revised the casino’s tax structure in a way that Lightfoot said “makes the possibility of a financially viable Chicago casino a reality.”
“This moment is decades in the making,” the mayor said.
Illinois governors and legislators have been looking for decades for gift horses that generate money the state is determined to spend. One is gambling, and that explains why Illinois is overflowing with gambling options that will include sports betting once Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-driven economic lockdown has been sufficiently modified.
Indeed, there’s so much gambling in Illinois — casinos, video-gambling parlors, the lottery, horse racing — that the enterprise is cannibalizing itself, two examples being the growth of video gambling at the expense of casino gambling and the struggle to maintain horse racing.
Despite that being the case, if the state is trying to maximize gambling revenues, locating a casino in Chicago makes perfect sense. It’s a world-class city that attracts visitors from all over the country and all over the world. A casino there will be a huge draw. That’s why it will be so interesting to watch the impending political and economic battle over who ends up with ownership interests.
Just how big will it be? Backers of the casino have made all kinds of estimates of how much revenue the state will receive, when and if it ever gets going. One House member put the sum at $500 million a year, while a Senate member suggested it will be “more than an additional $200 million every year.”
Exaggerations or bold misrepresentations, depending on one’s perspective, have been part and parcel of the sales pitch by gambling advocates since the state passed the first riverboat casino bill roughly 30 years ago.
So everyone will just have to wait and see about revenues from the Chicago casinos.
But as has historically been the case, legislators rushed to spend the new revenues from Chicago before they received the new revenues.
The Chicago casino money is one of a number of revenue streams that are intended to pay for Pritzker’s $45 billion infrastructure plan approved last year by the General Assembly.
The question on many people’s minds now is when the casino will become a reality. That’s the same question people were asking before they learned that legislators screwed up the original Chicago casino bill so badly that it was a non-starter.
There’s a lesson there. Much as some people might hope otherwise, the Chicago plan isn’t going to happen overnight. No one can say for sure what obstacles lie in the mayor’s path. But it’s a virtual certainty that they, in a variety of forms, are lurking and lying in wait.