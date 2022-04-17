The law of supply and demand is hitting the City of Champaign’s budget hard.
The city’s decision to allocate more than $2 million to attract prospective police officers and retain those it already employs is another one of those unanticipated costs of confronting rising levels of criminal behavior.
It stands alongside metal detectors in schools as a now necessary response to disorder that once seemed unthinkable, at least for this neck of the woods.
Metal detectors in Chicago schools make sense, given the conditions in schools there. But in Champaign-Urbana, it’s a new phenomenon.
So, too, is the bonus system city officials approved as a measure to combat the thinning of ranks that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd-related riots that morphed into general hostility toward law enforcement reflected by the ill-conceived “Defund the Police” movement.
It should surprise no one that circumstances degenerated to the level that so many officers threw up their hands and decided that there are better ways to make a living, particularly when many already qualified for retirement and a generous pension.
New blood is a good thing for any organization; mass exodus is poison.
Veteran officers — ones who know the community and its people and have learned by dint of experience how to address complex issues and people — are most in need. When they go — for whatever reason — it’s a problem. The more who go, the bigger the problem.
City officials say the number of vacancies in the department stands at 22, a significant improvement but still far from acceptable.
But, remember this, the city’s plan doesn’t expand the pool of police officers. All it does is seek to redirect officers who work elsewhere to Champaign or keep those already in Champaign in Champaign.
In the macro-picture, it would appear to do little good to attract Urbana officers or deputy sheriffs in Champaign County to Champaign because the number of total officers would remain the same. A problem solved in Champaign creates another one elsewhere.
It appears to be every municipality for itself in the fight to maintain authorized levels of personnel, and money is perceived as a big part of the solution.
Bonuses of $20,000 to attract a veteran officer working elsewhere certainly will be appealing, just as $10,000 retention bonuses will be for officers already working in Champaign.
But consider this. In The News-Gazette’s continuing series on community reaction to gun violence, one veteran law officer commented that he has never before seen the level of disdain and disrespect for police that he sees now when officers interact with citizens.
Money isn’t everything. Quality of life and workplace experience are equally important, and the average police officer’s lot is not a happy one in these days of elite disdain for the important, sometimes dangerous, work they do.
Police work can be a grind, and there’s nothing that’s going to change that. Officers often see people’s worst behavior — toward others as well as themselves.
The city is betting that more money will make that more endurable. But it’s no sure thing.