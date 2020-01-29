Good news for the city of Urbana.
It’s been a long, hard slog, but an agreement is now in place for a developer to buy and renovate the long-closed Landmark Hotel.
Icon Hospitality, which bought the hotel Monday after conducting a lengthy review of the property at Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana, now will turn its attention to a $15 million renovation.
Mayor Diane Marlin was not just relieved that this long-sought agreement is complete but also thrilled by the future prospect it represents.
“It’s the first step in the transformation of the 16-acre Lincoln Square site,” she said. “I don’t know what the next step is going to be. But bringing the hotel back was critical.”
The Landmark Hotel, once known as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel, has been a longtime headache for the city of Urbana. Opened nearly 100 years ago, it’s been operated under a series of owners, including Carson, Pirie Scott & Co., once the major department-store anchor at Lincoln Square.
Carson Pirie Scott sold it to the Jumers hotel chain in the late 1970s. Jumers sold it in 2001.
Before new owner Sam Spiritos bought it this week, it had been owned since 2010 by X.J. Yuan, a California hotel operator lured by the city to buy the hotel.
Yuan closed the hotel in 2016, and the property has been steadily deteriorating ever since. Not just an isolated eyesore, it also represented the flagging fortunes of the mall.
Thankfully, circumstances have changed.
Spiritos plans to develop the property as the Hilton Tapestry Urbana Landmark Hotel. Initial estimates are that the renovation will take two years, but Marlin expressed hope that it won’t take that long.
“I think once they get going, it will happen quickly,” she said, acknowledging that “we don’t have a timeline.”
Addressing the hotel problem has been a top priority for city officials, to the point that they agreed to reimburse the developers $5.2 million. The city’s expense will be covered by proceeds from a tax-increment-financing district.
Underwriting a private development with taxpayers dollars is never the preferred route. But sometimes it’s unavoidable, and this is one of those times. That’s because demolishing the Landmark, one of the city’s options, would have cost more than the subsidy to the new operators, and all city officials would have had to show for it is an empty lot.
If plans, however, come to fruition, Urbana will have a nice hotel located close to the University of Illinois campus, an addition that can’t help but improve prospects for Lincoln Square and the entire downtown.
No one can predict what the future holds. But this is an undeniably huge step in the right direction, an advance that city officials can point to with justifiable pride.