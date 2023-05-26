Red-light cameras are a boiling cauldron of corruption.
The Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case has been making big news for months, culminating in the recent guilty verdicts of four key figures in the yearslong probe.
Given the intensity of the news coverage, it’s no surprise that many people have forgotten about other corruption probes.
People in East Central Illinois can be forgiven if they’ve completely overlooked one: the red-light-camera corruption scandal, confined exclusively to Cook County.
But just because red-light cameras are confined by law to Cook County, it doesn’t mean residents of the other 101 Illinois counties don’t have a stake in setting this egregious situation right.
Illinois legislators — bless their black hearts — are making noises about doing something about this problem. The Senate has passed legislation, and the House may follow up on it. Then again, it could be just another ruse — taking limited action in one body while members of the other sit on their hands.
People will just have to wait and see.
State Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, has authored legislation that would, among other things, limit campaign contributions from those involved in the red-light-camera industry. Her legislation also would bar public officials from taking jobs in the industry for two years after leaving office and allow the Illinois Department of Transportation to revoke a municipality’s authorization for the cameras in the event of crimes related to instituting them.
There’s more, of course, but people get the idea. The legislation aims to undermine the all-too-close relationship between the camera companies and municipal officials.
It is, mostly, headed in the right direction. There is, however, a big legal problem with barring campaign contributions. For starters, such bans have regularly been declared unconstitutional. For another, they’re ineffective because there are all kinds of ways for campaign money to find its way from a donor’s pocket to an elected official’s campaign treasury.
The best solution, of course, would be to ban the cameras from all of Illinois.
Falsely billed as a safety measure, they are little more than a way for public officials to pick motorists’ pockets. At the same time, there’s a considerable division of opinion about whether the cameras prevent or cause collisions.
The real problem, of course, is that voters routinely elect politicians to office who betray their trust. Federal prosecutors have already caught a handful of officials with their hands in the red-light till.
One insider collected a $2,000 bounty for each of the 384 red-light cameras he managed to place in Cook County.
Two members of the Illinois Senate — Emil Jones Jr. and the late Martin Sandoval — have been implicated in criminality. Jones, naturally, was re-elected last year after he was charged with taking a $5,000 bribe.
It’s a sickening, but not uncommon, story. Where there’s money to be made in Illinois, there’s public corruption. Will someone not rid the people of Illinois of these troublesome red-light cameras? Or at least minimize the prospects for more insider dealing at public expense?