The fallout from the Commonwealth Edison scandal that has enveloped House Speaker Michael Madigan has been explosive, but not yet substantive.
When federal prosecutors recently aimed their legal arrows directly at Chicago-based utility Commonwealth Edison, and indirectly at Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, they unleashed a whirlwind.
It remains to be seen if all that political energy blows itself out or unleashes a firestorm.
But it’s moving in different directions, with both symbolic and comic effects.
The most high-profile development comes from Chicago’s Alaina Hampton. If that name sounds familiar, she’s the former member of Madigan’s political army who became disenchanted with Madigan after her complaints of sexual harassment from a close Madigan associate fell, in her estimation, on deaf ears.
She complained in public. She filed a lawsuit against Madigan organizations and received a settlement. Now she’s organizing a political action committee — the Majority Justice Movement — goal supposedly is to clean up government in Illinois. Take that stance with a grain of salt, because this is, after all, Illinois.
But her shot across Madigan’s bow is obvious — Majority Justice Movement and Michael J. Madigan share the same initials.
Her first goal is to put the arm on all the Democratic legislators who accept tainted ComEd money and ask them to donate it to her PAC. Hampton also said that she’s going to call the lobbyists who gave checks for thousands of dollars to her harasser and ask them to give the same amount to her PAC. She shouldn’t be surprised if no one wants to take her call.
Other news on the Madigan front involved former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore. She recently and quietly resigned from the board of directors of Motorola Solutions, that move coming after submitting her surprise resignation last fall from ComEd when the scandal started to publicly unfold.
Pramaggiore was unnamed in the government’s allegations against ComEd in its long-running bribery scheme. But it’s a sure bet she’s “CEO-1,” who presided over this sorry arrangement.
Finally, there’s speculation among the hopeless optimists that this latest scandal will provide movement for putting term limits on state legislators.
That’s not going to happen. By Illinois standards, this latest scandal is just more of the same. It’s not even shocking. People may be angry, but they are certainly not surprised.
The legislators who benefit from gerrymandered legislative districts that guarantee one easy re-election after another are not going to foul their own nests by putting term limits to a public vote. Even if they wanted to do so, Madigan wouldn’t allow it, and he is, despite all the fallout and speculation, still in charge, until further notice.