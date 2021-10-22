The left’s plan to pack the nation’s highest court has suffered a setback.
Presidents have a habit of creating commissions as a means of burying ideas.
If that was President Joe Biden’s intent in appointing a commission to study the idea of packing the U.S. Supreme Court with four additional liberal justices, it was a good one.
The idea is not only politically unpopular, but there’s existing precedent to show just how bad an idea it is.
President Franklin Roosevelt did himself immense harm by proposing a court-packing plan that alarmed the public and alienated sympathetic legislators. If he had simply waited — as he was ultimately forced to do — for time and court turnover to work its will, Roosevelt would have spared himself major embarrassment and a rare defeat and still achieved the goal he sought.
It looks as if Biden, who has enough problems with this, won’t have to worry about following FDR’s move now that his commission, one overloaded with liberal law professors, has concluded that adding more justices — however politically expedient it may be — is simply a bad idea.
“The risks of court expansion are considerable, including that it could undermine the very goal of some of its proponents of restoring the court’s legitimacy,” the report said. “If the country and the political system were to be embroiled in repeated fights over court expansion, that alone could harm the Supreme Court’s public reputation.”
In citing “court expansion,” the commission used politely deceiving language. The reality is that proponents want to add new seats to appoint liberal justices who would move the court, as a whole, from its current conservative 6-3 majority to a liberal 7-6 majority.
Perhaps recalling the FDR example, the commission noted that the legitimate way to pack the courts is for presidents to do what Biden is doing. Just as presidents have always done, Biden is nominating justices to fill vacancies in the federal courts.
Because he’s appointing uber-liberals, the ideological rebalancing that the left seeks is under way.
Of course, the left wants an immediate ideological shift in the nine-member U.S. Supreme Court. For example, it’s publicly pressuring Justice Stephen Breyer, a Massachusetts liberal, to retire. He has indicated he feels as hale and hearty as a bull moose and isn’t going anywhere.
So what is the left to do? For now, its representatives are blasting commission members for being insufficiently radical in their political approach to the court-packing issue. The left’s frustration is understandable and nothing new. Conservatives complained for years about the high court being far too liberal.
But the left’s zeal to seize ideological control of the judiciary is an example of using dangerous means to achieve undesirable ends that provide, over the long haul, no permanent victory.
The courts are not supposed to be a mini-legislature, where justices use their vast power to order their preferred public policies into law. Their role is to address cases and controversy, protect citizens’ constitutional rights from infringement and leave law-making to the legislature.
That was a view espoused by Biden when he was a member of the U.S. Senate. He then described court-packing as a “terrible, terrible” idea.
He was right then, and his commission is right now.