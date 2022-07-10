Urbana City Council members need to keep their eye on the ball.
One of the tests of statesmanship — whether one holds a high or low office — is meeting the obligations of the office whether one likes it or not.
It’s important to point that out because last week, some members of the Urbana City Council expressed opposition to approving a special-use permit allowing Champaign County to build an addition to the satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U.
The question before the council is not whether the county needs to build the addition — the Democratic-controlled county board has already voted in the affirmative — it’s whether the proposed addition meets the legal requirements that govern issuance of the permit.
The permit application meets the letter of the law. Nonetheless, the Democratic-controlled Urbana council, in a 4-3 decision, opted to forward the permit on to its next regular meeting without a recommendation.
Because the council met as a committee of the whole Tuesday, it will gather again at its regular meeting Monday to cast an official vote.
It’s hard to imagine how this issue could be more straightforward.
The special-use permit meets statutory requirements. At the same time, the satellite jail is bursting at the seams, forcing the county to spend an estimated $2 million this year to house excess prisoners at jails in Kankakee and Macon counties.
The county board has been wrestling with the need issue for nearly 15 years. Those who contend the public hasn’t had time to weigh in on the issue simply do not know its tortured history.
It’s an embarrassment to the democratic process that county officials have taken so long to come to grips with the reality of the situation. But all that can be done now is to move ahead as expeditiously as possible.
That’s why all the council members — not just a bare majority — have no intelligent choice but to approve the special-use permit.
An interesting sidelight to the issue is that Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the county’s request for the permit is so legally rock solid that a council “no” vote might prompt her to go to court in search of a mandamus order compelling the council to comply with the law.
It’s been obvious for years that some county board and Urbana council members share a deep ideological opposition to anything that smacks of incarceration for society’s wrongdoers.
As sincere — and naive — as they may be, it’s necessary to protect the public. Indeed, Rietz said that a major contributor to the overcrowding problem is the large numbers of individuals being held on criminal charges related to the epidemic of shootings in Champaign-Urbana.
Another contributing factor is the Illinois Department of Corrections’ reluctance to accept transfers from county jails because of COVID-19-related concerns.
State law requires that counties maintain jails that provide adequate housing, food and safety for those in its custody. The county needs the jail addition to meet that legal command, and to get it built, the county needs the Urbana council to approve the special-use permit.
The county board is meeting its legal obligations. Urbana council members have no choice but to do the same.