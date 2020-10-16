Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s silence on an important campaign issue is both deafening and insulting.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was at the height of his political power and popularity.
He was just off a smashing re-election victory in November 1936, defeating his Republican opponent, Alf Landon, by carrying 46 of the 48 states.
Pride goeth before a fall. So what better time could there have been for FDR, one of the most astute chief executives in this nation’s history, to make a terrible proposal that many of his most loyal members of his party could not abide?
“Boys, this is where I get off,” Vice President John Nance Garner reportedly told a group of Democratic members of the U.S. Senate.
What caused Garner, a loyal vice president, to part company with his boss?
Angry over U.S. Supreme Court rulings that blocked some of his legislative proposals, FDR had declared war on the judiciary, a separate and co-equal branch of government.
To ensure the court would look favorably on future legislative actions, FDR proposed increasing the size of the court from nine justices to 15. The president disingenuously told Congress the expansion would help the justices keep up with an overcrowded court calendar.
But he fooled no one, even the members of the House and Senate who were prepared to go along with his dangerously ill-advised plan. What Roosevelt planned was to turn the nation’s highest court into a quasi-legislative body that would rubber-stamp whatever actions he took.
FDR’s court-packing proposal, which went down in flames amid national scorn, was a huge mistake made by a politician who rarely made mistakes. Some historians assert that it was the biggest error he made during his 13 years in office.
To this day, FDR’s court-packing plan stands a target of scorn by those who recognize what the threat it posed to the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.
What is court packing? It’s defined as expanding the court’s size so the president can appoint justices of their choice, thereby politicizing the tribunal into reaching the results they prefer.
Some years ago, a member of the Senate reflected on FDR’s monumental mistake.
“Roosevelt — I remember this old adage about power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely — corrupted by power, in my view, unveiled his court-packing plan. ... He wanted to increase the number of justices to 15, allowing himself to nominate those additional judges. ... It took an act of courage on the part of his own party institutionally to stand up against this power grab.”
That senator was Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who now refuses to tell voters whether he’ll back a similar court-packing plan being discussed by fellow Democrats.
Biden’s new position is that he won’t say what his position on court packing is until after the election. He said, incredibly, that it would be a mistake for him to answer that question because news outlets would then report his answer to the public.
Asked by a reporter if voters deserve to know his position, he replied, “No, they don’t deserve. I’m not going to play his game.”
Actually, voters do have a vital interest in knowing what Biden has in mind for the Supreme Court, and he’s making both a policy and political mistake in not providing his thoughts about it.
A decent respect for the voters requires a forthright answer.