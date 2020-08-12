The public’s business — no matter how or where it is conducted — should be open to the public.
Public officials are a lot more supportive of the idea of sharing public information with the public in theory than they are in reality.
That’s why a recent decision by the First District Appellate Court in Chicago comes as good news. The court — recently and unanimously — ruled that the contents of public officials’ private email and text accounts are subject to the disclosure requirements of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
The reason that it’s good news is not because busy-bodies will be able to scrutinize the private communications of public officials and employees. It’s good news because public officials and employees won’t be able to shield their communications on public issues by claiming those communications are private because they were conveyed on a personal as opposed to governmental email or text account.
As noted by appellate court Justice Cynthia Cobbs, there’s an excellent reason why those communications cannot be beyond the scope of the Freedom of Information Act.
“Allowing public officials to shield information from the public’s view merely by using their personal accounts rather than their government-issued one would be anathema to the purposes of FOIA,” Cobbs wrote in an 18-page decision.
This case resulted from a dispute between Chicago’s Better Government Association and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. After Emanuel left office, his successor — Lori Lightfoot — took up his privacy claim.
The BGA sought municipal records on lead testing conducted in the city’s schools after an initial test showed elevated levels in the drinking water at an elementary school. If that is not the public’s business, it’s hard to imagine what would fall under the rubric.
City officials, for unknown reasons, did not want to fully comply with the FOIA request. So they limited their search for records to public email and text accounts. The BGA challenged the adequacy of the search by the city, which purposely did not look into relevant communications by public employees who used private accounts to conduct public business.
One interesting sidelight to the appellate court’s decision is its reliance on a local legal dispute — City of Champaign vs. Madigan — in reaching the conclusion that it did. In that case, city council members sought to shield the texts they exchanged during their meetings from reach by the FOIA.
“... under the City of Champaign, the emails and text messages from those officials are ‘in the personal possession’ of a public body with the meaning of the FOIA,” Cobbs wrote. “Accordingly, the communications that pertain to public business from the named officials’ personal accounts are subject to FOIA.”
The court’s decision, for now at least, appears to eliminate what many public officials hoped would be a massive loophole in the law — the use of private accounts to avoid public disclosure.
That’s a good thing, however much our public servants who claim to love transparency may dislike it.