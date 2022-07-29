A word fraught with meaning has become the subject of controversy.
Washington, D.C., has been ground zero for many great debates on the issues of the day and many more hair-splitting discussions on esoteric subjects laden with political ramifications.
These days, the politicians and pundits are splitting hairs over whether the economy has fallen into a recession. The latest gross domestic product numbers — two consecutive quarters of negative growth — suggest it has.
Recessions are bad news for a variety of reasons. Perhaps that’s why the ongoing debate is focused on what exactly a recession is — that is, how it’s defined.
For all practical purposes, a recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of a declining GDP.
History is replete with examples of the party in power — no matter whether it’s Democrats or Republicans — paying a fearsome political price at the polls during a recession.
Democrats — not the ones in Illinois, but elsewhere — are already worried about their political fate in the fall. That’s why they’ve responded with indignation about the “R” word by challenging its widely accepted definition.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently argued that the two-consecutive-negative-growth-quarters definition is not accurate, something of a myth.
Instead, she and others assert that a recession is defined as a “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.” By her standard, a variety of factors are taken into consideration, and conclusions about whether they cumulatively constitute a recession can only be judged in hindsight, perhaps by as much as a year.
Economics is a complicated business subject to wide disagreement even among those who characterize themselves as experts. That’s why former President Harry S. Truman once said that if all the economists in the U.S. were placed end to end, they still would be unable to reach a conclusion.
Questions abound about economic conditions. For example, a slow economy and inflation once were considered incompatible until “stagflation” struck with a vengeance in the late 1970s and early ’80s.
An economic slowdown verging on recession supposedly does not go hand in hand with low unemployment numbers. But here we are.
One thing is clear. The partisans and the policy wonks can debate the meaning of the word “recession” ad nauseam. But in the real world, $5-a-gallon gasoline and price inflation that forces regular folks to decide which bills they can pay this month is a recipe for political problems however they are defined by all the best people.