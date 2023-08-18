There are few things better than a full-employment economy.
Illinois got some more good news this week on the employment front.
Its unemployment rate remained at 4 percent in July, the same as it was in June. In economic terms, that’s full employment. Further, it comes in the face of employers’ ongoing problem of filling open positions.
However good the news is, it does not come without regret. The last time Illinois’ unemployment rate was this low was prior to the onset of the pandemics that locked down the economy and caused untold economic devastation.
Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said “Illinois has experienced consecutive job growth every month this year, and today’s record-breaking total payroll jobs data is indication of the marked level of strength in the labor market throughout the state.”
It’s not clear that Illinois’ unemployment rate reflects the effect of any particular policy by the current state administration.
In June, Illinois’ 4 percent rate was the fifth highest of the 50 states. Only Nevada (5.6 percent), California (4.6 percent), Delaware (4.2 percent) and Texas (4.1 percent) had higher rates.
New Hampshire and South Dakota tied for the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8 percent. Twenty other states had rates less than 3 percent.
All the states surrounding Illinois — Michigan (3.6 percent), Missouri (2.6 percent), Iowa (2.7 percent), Kentucky (3.8 percent), Indiana (3.2 percent) and Wisconsin (2.5 percent) — had lower rates.
What’s clear is that people who want to work can find jobs. The U.S. labor-force participation rate, defined as the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work, stood at 62.7 percent in July.
Although that’s the highest participation level since March 2020, there still are many people of working age who have dropped out of the workforce.
What’s striking about the low unemployment rate is that it comes in the midst of public concerns about rising prices (inflation) and fear of a recession.
Low unemployment, however, is not a characteristic of a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. Indeed, it helps to keep the recession wolf from the door.
So grab on to this good news — people are working and paying taxes. More people could be working and paying taxes, but for now, Illinois’ employment picture is bright and shiny.