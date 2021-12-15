President Joe Biden says not a single administration or State Department official will attend the Winter Olympic Games in China. That’s a good start.
The next few months were expected to be heady times in the People’s Republic of China. The country will host the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4-20 in Beijing and in the neighboring province of Hebai. And just after the Games close, China will mark the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s visit to the communist country, a watershed moment that led to “normalizing” relations between the two nations.
Relations today between the United States and China are hardly normal, thanks to China’s abysmal record on human rights, including the genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities; the slow-motion destruction of democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong; and the chilling disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has been seen only in controlled environments since she accused a top government official of sexually assaulting her.
President Joe Biden last week said that no U.S. government officials would attend the Winter Olympics, a largely symbolic move that is known as a diplomatic boycott. A few other nations — Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia — have joined the limited action and other countries may follow. But athletes from all of those nations are free to participate in the Games, and sponsors, TV networks and tourists are for now unaffected.
We won’t pretend that the diplomatic boycott will change China’s stance on repression and its numerous violations of human rights. An all-out boycott, including American athletes, of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Russia didn’t reverse that country’s invasion of Afghanistan.
But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki nailed it when she said that the U.S. “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games” in China.
The Games will go on, foreign revenue will continue to flow to the communist government and the People’s Republic will attempt to use the event as a display of modernity and advances, not unlike Adolf Hitler and the 1936 Berlin Olympics. But the U.S. government rightly will not be a party to the show.
And the Biden administration’s actions also mean it’s unlikely there will be any celebration of the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s visit to China. So be it. The United States is on firm, principled ground in declining to ignore China’s horrendous record.
Other freedom-loving nations should join the symbolic protest, and we hope Olympics athletes and television commentators don’t miss the opportunity to make powerful statements about Chinese oppression.