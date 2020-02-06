Is a legal battle over political appearances brewing in Springfield?
Just as public policies can generate unintended consequences, so, too, can political corruption spawn unintended complications.
Take the case of Chicago lawyer and political wannabe Eva-Dina Delgado. She was recently appointed, according to the rules outlined in state law, to fill the Illinois House seat vacated by the allegedly corrupt former state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago.
Under the rules of her appointment, Delgado would fill out the remainder of Arroyo’s two-year term. She’s also running for the post, facing a single opponent in the March 17 Democratic primary. Winning the primary is tantamount to winning the November general election because no Republican has filed to run.
A primary victory might prompt her opponents to abandon their challenge to her qualifications. But given our legislators’ sudden sensitivity to the abject corruption that dominates politics at all levels in this state, Delgado’s appointment is, for now, in jeopardy.
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced several weeks ago that he would oversee a challenge to Delgado’s appointment. Since then, he’s done nothing publicly to back up that threat.
But this week, Republican House Leader Jim Durkin adopted Madigan’s position and filed a challenge to Delgado. So, too, did Democratic state Rep. Rep. Anna Stava-Murray of Naperville.
Their complaint — re-stating Madigan’s objection — is that Delgado was appointed to fill the Arroyo post with votes cast by party committeemen that included Arroyo. Because of the stink of corruption that surrounds Arroyo — he allegedly tried to bribe a member of the Illinois Senate — Durkin, Stava-Murray and Madigan contend that she is unfit to serve. Durkin described her appointment as the product of a “corrupt process.”
“A clean break from the arrested legislator is required to re-establish the General Assembly’s trust with its constituents. Had the votes of Mr. Arroyo not been part of the selection process, this appointment would not be called into question,” Durkin contends.
There are problems with this position that go to the issue of fundamental fairness.
Note that Durkin described Arroyo as “the arrested legislator.” Arroyo is, undoubtedly, one of the lowest of the low who’s ever served in the General Assembly, and that’s saying something.
But a proper respect for due process requires pointing out that Arroyo has yet to be convicted of anything.
While he’s certainly not the poster boy for honesty in government, Arroyo was entitled as a committeeman to support whomever he wished as his successor. Appearances, of course, do matter. But they rarely, if ever, trump statutory requirements.
In that context, House members will have to decide whether she’s entitled to the seat. If the challenge is not dropped and Delgado is rejected, a legal challenge can be expected.
On purely intellectual grounds, it could be an interesting fight, one that would raise a separation-of-powers issue.
The legislature is a separate and co-equal branch of government entitled to make its own rules, including those concerning the “qualifications” of prospective members. But how far does that power extend when an appointee like Delgado was named per the rules outlined by state law?
Showing her natural aptitude for politics, Delgado now contends that even though Arroyo’s votes were cast on her behalf, she really was not supported by him.
That’s hardly credible, but that’s also not the central issue. Or at least, it doesn’t appear to be. A three-fifths majority vote would be required to remove Delgado.
A vote of any kind is a long way off. Litigation is even further down the road. But both loom on the horizon thanks to Arroyo’s legal problems.