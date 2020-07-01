Until early June, the U.S. had flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases, but since then, it has headed upward. Illinois’ trend isn’t as pronounced, but it is potentially troubling.
There’s been a marked increase in coronavirus cases in the United States in the last month, led by major outbreaks in Texas, Florida and California. In Houston, the Texas Medical Center showed on its website last week that its ICU beds were at 100 percent capacity, then took down the ICU data and said that its capacity could be increased.
But other data couldn’t be massaged so easy: Texas went from between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases a day in early June to more than 6,000 a day in late June.
And after spending a few weeks on the “decreasing” or “mostly the same” category, the number of cases in Illinois is again starting to increase. Part of that is because of increased testing, but there also has been a slight uptick in the state’s positivity rate. Although Illinois’ rate remains below 5 percent, the trend is worrisome, particularly in the face of news stories about social gatherings that produce localized surges.
The United States is about to begin a weekend of celebration, our annual observance of the freedoms that the Founding Fathers declared and fought for. The temptation may be to dismiss all of the health-related guidance and messaging of the last five months and act as though the virus no longer exists.
But it does, as the upswing in
cases shows, and it should not be ignored. It’s possible to commemorate our independence from the British without sacrificing our independence from the virus.
Keep your distance. Wear a face covering when needed. Be mindful of the health of your fellow citizens.
Be patriotic: All have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.