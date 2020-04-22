Prisoner-rights advocates are trying to take advantage of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s naivete about the character of those who commit crimes and end up in prison.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made it a point to “quietly” release inmates from state prison, ostensibly because of threats to the public health posed by the coronavirus.
No surprise there — as a general rule, it’s a rare state governor who brags about releasing convicted murderers, armed robbers and drug dealers early from prison for any reason. That’s particularly true when, as news reports state, Pritzker has released more than 1,000.
But if Pritzker is being quiet about his actions — the less the public knows, the better for him — a variety of public figures are criticizing him for letting too few go and urging him to take more dramatic action.
Few have been more upfront in their pursuit of the releases than state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago.
“We can work to find thousands of people who can be safely released to avoid the horrible fate we’re otherwise condemning them to,” Guzzardi tweeted.
His words were echoed in a joint statement issued by the Cook County Public Defender and the John Howard Association.
“... it is indisputable and beyond rational scientific debate that in the absence of actions to drastically reduce prison and jail populations in Illinois and across the country, there will be resulting unwarranted suffering and unacceptable risk to prisoners and to correctional staff and their families,” they said.
Finally, ACLU of Illinois Executive Director Colleen Connell warned that “it is not the time to posture about imagined dangers of medically vulnerable people being released from our overcrowded state prison system.”
She characterized it as sad “to see an elected official playing politics with public health” by raising public-safety concerns with these inmate releases.
It would, in fact, be great if the inmates being held by the Department of Corrections actually were as trustworthy as their advocates assert.
But they ended up in prison for a reason, and it wasn’t because they were selected by lottery.
That’s why it’s worth repeating — in the face of public pressure being placed on Pritzker by prisoner-rights advocates — that the state had better be very careful about whom it releases.
Otherwise, Pritzker might be crying the blues a la New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who apparently is stunned beyond measure that some Rikers Island inmates who were released because of coronavirus concerns are committing new crimes.
“I think it’s unconscionable just on a human level that folks were shown mercy and this is what some of them have done,” de Blasio told reporters.
The term “unconscionable” probably fits, because many of those who end up in the criminal-justice system have no conscience. That’s why Guzzardi’s proposal to release “thousands” of inmates is grossly irresponsible.
The Department of Corrections reports that 148 inmates have contracted the coronavirus and 62 of them have recovered. The vast majority of cases are at the maximum-security prison in Stateville.
The prisoner advocates are clearly exaggerating the health threat posed to the state’s roughly 36,000 inmates. Guzzardi’s declaration that they have been consigned to a “horrible fate” is scare language designed to mislead both Pritzker and the public.
There’s nothing wrong with Pritzker, acting on a selected basis, deciding to commute the sentences of inmates whose health is compromised and whose record behind bars is clean. But he would be well advised not to release any inmate who wasn’t suitable for release before the pandemic.
There’s certainly politics at play here. But it stems from scare-mongering designed to create the image of a threat that is no greater outside prison than inside.