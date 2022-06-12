Will rising gas prices light the fuse that leads to a recession?
The cost of gasoline is going up so fast it’s hard to keep track.
The price in Champaign County is now $5 and up. It’s $6 and up in Cook County.
While many are cringing over the damage being done to their wallets and the overall economy, it’s important to remember that others, for their own reasons, think prices are headed in the right direction.
After all, it wasn’t that long ago that Steven Chu, President Obama’s energy secretary, longed for the day when gasoline prices would be so high that people could be compelled to seek alternative, clean energy to power their cars.
“Somehow, we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to levels in Europe,” Chu said when prices there hovered around $10 a gallon.
By Chu’s standard, the U.S. is more than halfway to nirvana.
The Biden administration, naturally, doesn’t want credit for the higher prices. After all, there’s a general election in November.
But one of the first decisions the president made after taking office in 2021 was to shut down construction of the XL oil pipeline and impose a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal land and water areas.
Voila — prices started to rise.
They received another boost when Russia further constricted oil supplies by invading Ukraine.
Now, to lower prices, the U.S. is calling on Saudi Arabia to increase oil production for U.S. import while simultaneously overseeing rules making domestic production more difficult.
The irony, of course, is that the administration’s green energy policy triumph is a political failure because it’s wrecking family budgets as well as the overall economy.
Rising gasoline prices are a major contributor to price inflation, which hasn’t been an issue since the late 1970s and early 1980s. Further, they may push the economy into a recession.
Why? When Americans have to pay too much for fuel, they have less money to spend elsewhere in the economy.
They go out to eat less, shop less, go to fewer movies and take fewer vacations. Businesses that once were patronized in greater numbers generate less revenue, perhaps forcing them to lay off employees or even close.
This ripple effect generates serious political problems because voters know when they’re being squeezed past the point of tolerance.
The politicians have noticed, and they’re looking for scapegoats.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a strong candidate for re-election, recently identified the problem as “corporate greed.”
It’s her position that the same oil companies that sold gasoline for $2 a gallon two years ago have decided they can — willy nilly — charge $5 a gallon.
It’s a simple, but flawed, argument, one meant to divert responsibility for rising fuel prices.
Oil companies don’t set the world price of oil — now roughly $122 a barrel compared to as low as $49 a barrel in 2021 — the international marketplace does. As long as the world price keeps going up, gasoline prices here will keep going up.