As medical studies catch up with COVID-19 incidence, it’s clear that once you’ve “recovered” from the virus, the effects continue.
Recall those early days of COVID-19 when optimistic Americans believed the virus wouldn’t have much effect on the United States. Or more recently, when vaccine use became more widespread and COVID-19 cases plummeted across the country last summer, and we figured the worst was over.
But variants of the virus emerged, people put off getting vaccinated and continued to become infected, and the robust healthy recovery dreamed of — physically and economically — failed to materialize.
And as if to emphasize its hold on us, new studies show that even after people “recover” from COVID-19, at least 50 percent experience other physical and psychological issues for months later. That could have major future impacts on everything from labor productivity to health-care expenses.
COVID-19 “long haulers,” as those who suffer long-term effects from COVID-19 are known, appear to be more common than first thought. The Journal of the American Medical Association notes that about half the COVID-19 patients studied report some sort of decline in their well-being after seemingly overcoming the virus. Often it results in weight loss, pain or fatigue.
About 20 percent have decreased mobility, 25 percent have breathing problems, 30 percent report anxiety disorders and about a quarter — even professional athletes in peak physical condition — say they have trouble thinking or concentrating after a bout with COVID-19.
News-Gazette reporter Debra Pressey wrote three months ago about local COVID-19 long haulers who were reporting symptoms like fatigue, motion sickness, headaches and fevers a year after their diagnosis of the virus. Even though they were considered recovered from COVID-19, they had trouble concentrating and undertaking physical tasks.
Some medical researchers believe COVID-19 might generate a broad, frightening increase in incidences of diabetes, dementia, kidney impairment and chronic fatigue syndrome that will have widespread effects for decades.
The National Institutes of Health is conducting important research into the long-term effects of COVID-19. As a local physician told Pressey, “I just don’t think, with as novel as the virus is, that we know enough about it.”
What we do know about COVID-19 is that it’s real, it’s serious and it’s largely avoidable if simple precautions — such as avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated — are taken.
COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in northern states and East Central Illinois. It can be important to your individual physical and economic health to take precautions to avoid COVID-19.