Attempts to block a possible explanation were as toxic as the coronavirus.
Now, apparently, it can be told.
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Energy has concluded that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The finding aligns the Energy Department with the FBI on the issue. Other federal agencies are not yet convinced a lab leak is the cause. They hold that the pandemic could have a natural cause.
Investigators, of course, can look at facts, sometimes the same facts, and reach different conclusions. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that.
It’s the nature of scientific inquiry that people disagree. At the same time, it’s also motivation for continuing study of a disputed issue until questions have been resolved.
That’s why it’s important to note that investigators at the Energy Department and the FBI have reached the same conclusion that other scientists and news outlets were vilified for suggesting just a few years ago.
Powerful national media outlets and prestigious scientific organizations made it clear back then that the virus was not a lab leak, but a consequence of nature. Anyone who said or suggested otherwise was denounced as the worst kind of moral reprobate, even a “racist” or, laughably, a “White supremacist.”
What happened should be etched in our collective memories. Why it happened is more of a mystery.
Why was it so important to some powerful people at high levels of the government, the media or science to entertain only one possibility of the pandemic’s cause and to silence discussion of another possibility?
The pandemic was terrible, claiming millions of lives all over the globe. But the censorship also was vile. What could be worse in a democratic society than trying to shut down legitimate discussion about the source of a pandemic that wreaked such havoc?
The latter question is as important to answer as the former. That’s why it’s good to see members of Congress as well as executive-branch agencies of the federal government continuing to pursue this issue.
Although the censorship effort was pervasive, a few brave souls would not be intimidated into silence. Good for them. It could not have been easy to withstand the personal and political attacks they endured.
Although the recent disclosure from the Energy Department is eye-opening, it does not come as a great shock. Circumstantial evidence building up over the last year has increasingly pointed to a Wuhan lab leak as the source.
Why else would the Chinese government go to such lengths to block an outside investigation of what happened? It just didn’t smell right.
That, of course, leads to the natural question of why lab workers there were creating new and dangerous viruses in the first place. That’s one of many questions that would never be answered under “we know best” censorship that initially carried the day during the pandemic.