Who’s next?
Although the turnout was no reflection of its importance, Chicago held a big election last week.
Those who vote — not many, on a percentage basis — are in the process of electing a new mayor, having jettisoned the one (Lori Lightfoot) they elected with such great hope four years ago.
The two top vote-getters — former Chicago schools Superintendent Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson — will face off in the April 4 general election.
Downstaters follow politics in Chicago and Illinois with varying levels of interest. But this one is worth the price of admission because it matters — either directly or indirectly — to every resident of this state.
Why?
Chicago runs Illinois, not just politically but in terms of its status as a world-class city and its economic strength. If Chicago catches a cold, the rest of the state gets pneumonia.
Right now, Chicago is in a world of hurt, overrun by crime that has undermined its reputation as a “city that works” and nasty tribal politics.
It’s heedlessly corrupt and always has been. But that’s not nearly the biggest issue in this race. It’s the future of the city itself.
Vallas is the sensible voter’s only viable choice, as demonstrated by the endorsement he received by one of the most prominent and popular Black politicians in Illinois — retired Secretary of State Jesse White.
He is an experienced administrator who knows how government operates, both in terms of delivering services and paying for them. If Chicago can be turned around — an open question — he’s best equipped to get it done.
On the other hand, Johnson’s political programs — a toxic concoction of ultra-progressive nonsense — are a prescription for failure. He’s guaranteed to hasten the city’s decline, exacerbating the crime problem and continuing the miserable performance of the city’s schools.
This race will be a race to the bottom in terms of its nastiness.
Johnson is already calling Vallas racist and, even worse, a Republican.
Both charges should be laughable. Vallas has a long resume as a Democrat. He worked for Democrats in Springfield and Chicago. He’s run for office as a Democrat. As for the racism nonsense, his devotion to improving inner-city schools is ample evidence of his concern for the welfare and uplift of all people.
Johnson, on the other hand, is the candidate of the Chicago Teachers Union. Before he announced he’d be running for mayor, he proudly and loudly called for defunding the police. Now, when asked about it, he plays a combined race/victim card.
“I get how they are trying to paint a brother,” Johnson said.
Being mayor of Chicago is a tough job that calls for a combination of political and policy skills.
That, of course, brings to mind Lightfoot’s unimpressive four years.
What a monumental failure she proved to be. Her heavy-handed approach, thin skin and belligerent nature came through loud and clear early in her tenure, dooming her efforts both to be effective and get re-elected.
Lightfoot had tough breaks along the way — the pandemic, riots and business departures. But she made her bed, with help from others, and now she’s history.
Whether Chicago is destined to become history — a once great city doomed to failure — will be decided on April 4. Stay tuned and hope for the best. It matters — a lot.