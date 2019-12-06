As reports of scandals spread, governmental ethics have become a hot topic in Springfield.
It was no mistake in timing that as a federal judge was scheduling a summer trial date for an allegedly corrupt legislator, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and various legislators were making all kinds of noise about ethics.
U.S. Judge Robert Gettleman this week set a July 21 trial date for state Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, who’s accused of stealing more than $250,000 in Teamsters funds through a no-show job arrangement he worked out with one of the union’s top officials.
Cullerton is among a number of legislators caught up in multiple pending federal criminal investigations stemming from allegations of theft, bribery and pay-for-play government contracts. State Sen. Martin Sandoval and state Rep. Louis Arroyo, both Chicago Democrats, have submitted their resignations as a consequence of their serious legal troubles.
Given those circumstances, what better time is there for our unindicted or not-yet-indicted legislators to make a big show of their devotion to public virtue?
Or, for that matter, for the two parties to engage in public displays designed to show that members of one party are even more devoted to ethics than members of the other party?
Perhaps that’s why a group of Republicans urged Pritzker to call a special legislative session so the interested parties can pass rules designed to elevate government above its current state of degradation.
The Republican lawmakers — state Reps. Dan Caulkins of Decatur, Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville, Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, Chris Miller of Oakdale and Allen Skillicorn of Crystal Lake — urged Pritzker to order legislators to convene before Christmas — 19 days from today — to address the issue.
If their action was designed to draw media attention, it succeeded. If it was a serious effort to persuade Pritzker to do as they suggest, it failed miserably.
Pritzker wasted no time in dismissing the recommendation, telling reporters the idea of “a quickie special session ... doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
What makes sense, the governor opined, is to do things his way. He’s appointing members of a special ethics commission that is expected to deliver a series of recommendations.
“That ethics commission, deliberately created with Republicans and Democrats, is designed to look at each of the issues that, in fact, those same state representatives would like to have reviewed and make sure that they’re done in the right way,” Pritzker said.
So far, most of the political rhetoric on ethics has been directed at the practice of lobbying. Lobbyists may pose a problem. But if so, it’s an even bigger problem for elected officials in Illinois to work as lobbyists.
A statement issued by Pritzker’s office stated that the 16 members appointed to the proposed ethics commission cannot have acted act as lobbyists at any time during the last five years or during their service on the commission.
Easier said than done — one of Pritzker’s appointees, former state Rep. Steve Andersson, was registered as a lobbyist until June — an obvious violation of the governor’s standard. The governor quickly withdrew Andersson’s name after the embarrassment became public.
This, of course, is not the first time that our public officials have called for cleaning up the sewer that is state government in Illinois. They weren’t sincere in the past, and many of them aren’t sincere now.
Their calls for oversight, transparency and accountability for the political class devolved into the adoption of rules that created the illusion, not the substance, of all those things.
Pritzker, obviously, appears to be sincere in his desire for a state government that is above board. But he’s a multi-billionaire who can’t be bought.
These ongoing criminal investigations are demonstrating once again that others who hold public office or associate with those who do have different, more self-interested priorities. They will vigorously resist substantive changes in the status quo.