Illinois lawmakers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker again have rewarded scandal-beset Exelon Corp. with more money from its Illinois customers.
Look who’s back on top of the heap in Springfield. Only a year after utility giant Exelon Corp.’s Commonwealth Edison subsidiary was caught in a bribery scandal with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, it’s getting a new bailout through the misnamed Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.
The Illinois Senate on Monday followed last week’s action by the House and approved legislation that contains a number of provisions, including speeding up the phase-out of coal- and gas-fired power plants that is already underway and increasing investment in renewable-energy sources such as solar and wind.
But the legislation really ought to be called the Exelon Revenue Redistribution Act. That’s because it includes nearly $700 million in subsidies — approved by lawmakers but paid for by consumers — to keep two Exelon nuclear plants open for a minimum of five years.
According to an analysis by Crain’s Chicago Business, by 2024, the average Commonwealth Edison customer in northern Illinois will pay about $7.75 more per month for electricity because of the legislation.
But other estimates placed the figure both above and below that sum.
“No one knows for sure how much this will cost ratepayers,” acknowledged Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, in a rare moment of honest debate.
That’s the worst thing about this legislation that was packed with goodies: Few supporters wanted to talk about the cost.
That includes customers of Ameren Illinois, the utility that serves Champaign-Urbana and Danville. They will pay more.
Customers of municipal utilities in Rantoul, Farmer City, Sullivan and dozens of other communities will face a double whammy.
They’ve been paying for a 9-year-old
coal-fired power plant in southern Illinois that will have to be shut down by 2045 under the legislation.
The energy bill is full of examples where the Legislature determined winners and losers.
While most coal-fired power plants will be phased out, state-owned plants like those at the University of Illinois and Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois universities are exempt.
Most of the rate increases statewide will go toward keeping the nuclear plants at Byron and Dresden open and by offering $275 million a year in subsidies to solar- and wind-power projects.
Another amenity, aimed at putting more all-electric cars on the road, provides rebates of up to $4,000 per vehicle for residents of the Chicago area. That’s a nice subsidy for wealthier Illinoisans who can afford Teslas and Rivians.
Legislators will pat themselves on the back for passing the energy bill, pointing mostly to the sections that require all fossil-fuel plants in Illinois to be phased out by 2045. That is a welcome advancement in terms of cleaner air and reduced contributions to climate change.
But opponents of the legislation counter that the 2045 deadline may be little more than wishful thinking. If there isn’t enough electricity produced in Illinois by that time, we could end up getting it from coal-fired plants in Indiana and Kentucky.
I’s unlikely that many supporters of the measure will talk about its cost, not just to residential customers but to businesses and industries in the state that opposed this legislation.
Illinois currently has a low energy-cost advantage compared with other Midwestern states. The legislation approved Monday jeopardizes that advantage.
Meanwhile, the already-profitable Exelon Corp. will become more profitable.