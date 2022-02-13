The governor has decided
to ease up on the reins.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week made what certainly will be viewed as a mostly welcome announcement.
Among the most aggressive governors in the nation vis a vis implementing coronavirus restrictions, the governor said he’ll lift his indoor mask mandate effective Feb. 28. Dismissing suggestions that he’s following the examples of other Democratic governors for political reasons, Pritzker insisted his decision was motivated solely by the science surrounding the coronavirus.
He noted that there has been a rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized with the virus, most of them suffering from the omicron variant, since an all-time high in mid-January.
“We are on track to come out on the other side of this latest COVID storm in better shape than even the doctors expected,” he said. “If these trends continue, and we expect them to, then on Monday, Feb. 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the state of Illinois.”
Pritzker is leaving school mask mandates in place, even as his administration challenges a court ruling that he has no legal authority to impose them.
While omicron is highly contagious, health officials say the illness it causes is much less serious than its two predecessors. Nonetheless, high numbers of people, the overwhelming majority of them unvaccinated, have been stricken.
The serious decline in patient numbers, however, has led health officials to speculate that the variant is burning out. That sets the stage for the virus to recede into the background, achieving a semi-permanent, lower-status threat like the flu.
Among those applauding the governor’s decision were a group of Chicago aldermen, who praised him for following what they called “the science” in making his decision.
But what is “the science,” and what does it say?
Different interpretations led to pushback against Pritzker’s decision.
As is his wont, Pritzker dismissed those who disagree as partisan know-nothings best represented by Republican legislators who’ve been skeptical of his aggressive approach almost from the start of the pandemic.
“It’s hard to take them seriously at this point,” he said.
But Pritzker’s traditional political foes aren’t his only skeptics.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it’s too early to lift the mask mandates. Although the CDC is “encouraged” by current trends, Walensky said “our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high.”
“We’re not there yet,” she said.
In contrast to Pritzker, other Democratic governors — New Jersey’s Phil Murphy and Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, to name two — phased out their mandates last week. They’re leaving it to local authorities to decide how to proceed.
So what the public is left with — once again — is another jumble of expert opinion and elected official decision-making that leaves most people scratching their heads about what “the science” is saying.
The only conclusion that can be drawn is that it’s saying different things to different people for different reasons.
Medical experts compound the confusion with their hemming and hawing about Pritzker’s decision.
Dr. Emily Landon, a Pritzker adviser, expressed her support for lifting the mandate, but described Pritzker’s decision as “aggressive and optimistic.”
Aggressive could be interpreted as unnecessarily risky, while optimistic is defined as overly hopeful. Landon exacerbated the linguistic confusion by further describing Pritzker’s action as “reasonable” while warning that “this does not mean no one needs to wear a mask anymore.”
Got that?
Meanwhile, Dr. Rochello Bello, director of infection prevention at an Englewood hospital, said it’s “too soon to lift the mandate” because “everyone in the community is not vaccinated.”
If a 100 percent vaccination rate is the litmus test for loosening the mandates, freedom from personal micromanagement is a long way off.
Fortunately, Pritzker is not following that prescription. But what of his decision to lift the mask mandate? That depends on which experts people talk to and what “the science” is telling each of them.