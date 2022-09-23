Rising interest rates and a recession often go hand in hand. That’s what has officials at the Federal Reserve worried.
Those who don’t believe the U.S. economy is in a recession now had best start preparing for one as the Federal Reserve Board continues to raise interest rates.
The board Wednesday approved its third consecutive interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points while at the same time signaling that more rate hikes are ahead. Traditionally, rising rates foreshadow a painful economy slowdown.
Board Chair Jerome Powell’s goal is a noble one — to tamp down the dangerous inflation that is not only driving up the prices people pay to support themselves and their families but also reducing the value of their money.
Inflation is, unfortunately, at a 40-year high. Younger people may not get the significance of that number, but few who were around in the 1980s can’t forget the pain of interest rates approaching 20 percent and unemployment rates that pushed many, many thousands of people out of work.
It was called “stagflation” then — a rare combination of rising costs and a stagnant economy, and it took brutally high interest rates ordered by then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker to put the nation’s economic house back in order.
That’s what this country will face again if the Fed is unable to achieve the “soft landing” Powell is optimistically predicting.
The U.S. has already endured two quarters of negative economic growth, the traditional definition for what constitutes a recession. But relatively low unemployment and continuing job growth complicate claims of a traditional recession.
Nonetheless, interest-rate increases will have the effect of slowing down the economy because high rates restrain spending. That’s a fancy way of saying as people spend less, the effects of reduced spending ripple through the economy.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, running at a rate of more than 8 percent this year. That has prompted Fed officials to try to turn the situation around.
But that’s no quick and easy job. Getting inflation under control in the 1980s took a couple years.
While expressing optimism about addressing inflation, Fed officials are not so sanguine about maintaining high rates of employment. The Wall Street Journal reports that “officials expect higher unemployment over the next year, implying rising recession risks.”
“The median projection showed officials expect the unemployment rate, which stood at 3.7 percent in August, could rise to 4.4 percent at the end of 2023. That type of increase has seldom occurred without a recession,” the paper reported.
The bottom line, of course, is that predictions — whether positive or negative — are not worth a lot. No one knows whether today’s proposals will produce tomorrow’s cures, particularly with Congress continuing to pass one spending bill after another.
That’s undeniably inflationary — too many dollars chasing too few goods — not to mention an approach that is at direct odds with what the Fed is doing.
Given those dichotomies, it’s advisable to hold on tight — the ride ahead looks to be bumpy.