The Justice Department’s decision to unseal cyberattack-related charges Monday against six Russian intelligence officers came at an interesting time.
Department of Justice officials on Monday disclosed criminal charges against a half-dozen Russian intelligence officers in connection with some of the world’s most damaging cyberattacks in recent years, including disruption of Ukraine’s power grid, the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and the release of a mock ransomware virus that caused billions of dollars of damage worldwide, including the United States.
“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security.
The announcement and accompanying news conference came 15 days before the Nov. 3 election, although officials downplayed the timing.
Still, it was a reminder that American intelligence officials, as well as Microsoft, have warned that Russians are attempting to influence this year’s election, as they did in 2016.
And it came about two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a “reset” in the U.S.-Russia cyber relationship, including a commitment to “no first use” of cyber weapons. The sincerity of that offer is undermined by the concurrent investigations and the findings by investigators in the Justice Department and in the United Kingdom.
It’s not likely that any of the Russian officers charged by the Justice Department will stand trial in the United States or in any of the countries where they wreaked havoc. But Monday’s announcement shone a spotlight on the lengths to which the Russian government will go to create havoc and unrest in the rest of the world.
It’s unclear if the Russian military intelligence agency known as the
GRU also is responsible for destructive cyberattacks earlier this year at Parkland College, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and just this month at Heartland Community College in Normal. Russian military operatives, however, were implicated in the 2016 cyberattack on the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Elected officials in the United States should feel no misgivings about failing to respond to Putin’s pledge or his appeal for negotiations over cyber weapons. It’s clear that he cannot be trusted.