There’s nothing like a good brawl, particularly when it’s among powerful and influential people used to winning.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shaken up the tech landscape, and given the reaction, one might wonder if life will ever be the same.
Actually, that’s an exaggeration. But given all the hyper-inflated rhetoric Musk’s offer to buy Twitter has generated, why not throw a little more hyperbole onto the fire?
On the surface, Musk’s offer looks like one billionaire trying to buy a company controlled by other super-rich people, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.
Given that this is at least a quasi-hostile takeover, fireworks were predictable. But this drama has an added emotional factor — politics.
Twitter has led the way in terms of blocking — also known as censoring — comments and content that it deems objectionable. Musk objects to Twitter’s high-handed approach to deciding what the public can see and hear, promising, among other changes, to make it a more open forum.
In other words, he wants to return Twitter to a free market of ideas, letting consumers decide for themselves what they choose to read or not read, believe or not believe.
At the same time, Musk, who knows a thing or two about making money, wants to remake the company’s approach to earning a profit and has charged that members of Twitter’s board of directors do not have the best interests of company shareholders at heart.
Musk is not alone in his criticism of the Twitter board. Dorsey — in a bolt out of the blue — contends that its members have “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.” Among other things, Dorsey charges they hold only a relatively small number of company shares.
Dysfunction is in the eye of the beholder. But both Musk and Dorsey perceive problems. What they’d do about them, if anything, remains to be seen.
Musk has offered $43 billion for Twitter, $54.20 per share. That’s a generous premium over the company’s market price, and shareholders — Vanguard is the biggest — might want to take the money and run.
The Twitter board has adopted a “poison pill” to make it extra-difficult for Musk to be successful. But in this business, money talks.
It’s not just Musk’s money that might come into play. Is there another suitor on the horizon willing to make a higher offer?
The possibilities are endless. That means the potential intrigue is similarly infinite.
So hang on to your hats. This could be a wild ride and lots of fun to watch. If Twitter ends up a more open venue for public discussion and debate as a result, so much the better.