A positive step forward on municipal pension woes is caught up in litigation.
When it comes to fixing serious problems, Illinois usually prefers to do it the really hard way.
Consider the horrendous financial problems faced by the municipal police and fire pensions. They are woefully underfunded, facing a collective debt of $13 billion.
Some of the 650 municipal pensions are in decent shape, Champaign and Urbana to name two. But others are groaning under the weight of their obligations, in some cases allocating all their property tax revenues to pension contributions or levying special taxes to raise more revenue.
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali recently was quoted as saying her city will never solve its pension woes, at least “not in our lifetimes.”
It’s a depressing business, made even more so by the Legislature’s determined refusal to do little about it.
There is one exception to legislative inaction. In 2019, after a long legislative debate, the General Assembly passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that would consolidate local fire and police pension systems under state management.
The idea driving the consolidation was that it’s more efficient in terms of costs to have one system overseeing the municipal pension systems than 650 with separate boards, advisers, etc.
Of course, each city’s funds are administratively segregated, so there would be no co-mingling of one city’s pension assets with those of another.
It was a small step in the right direction, the Bond Buyer’s Yvette Shields writing at the time that consolidation “likely will provide some savings to these plans” while offering “minimal help to address near-term cost pressures.”
In other words, it’s small potatoes. But even small potatoes are potatoes.
Managers of some of the local pension systems, however, didn’t see it that way. They want to continue to run their local pension funds as they do now.
It’s a natural instinct to resist giving up control, but the numbers favor consolidation.
That, of course, didn’t stop dissenters from challenging the “First Responder Pension Consolidation” law in court. They argue that consolidation will “diminish” pension benefits. If their speculation about future returns is persuasive to the court, it would be a clear violation of the Illinois Constitution.
Lawsuit proponents also invoke the state’s reputation for fiscal incompetence as grounds for opposing consolidation.
“I don’t think many of us trust the government of Illinois to handle our money given (its) history,” said one pension official.
There is no question that Illinois has financial problems, many of them self-inflicted. But while there are problems with how state and local pension funds have been handled, there’s no real issue with how those funds are administered.
Nonetheless, perceptions are reality to many. Recent reports indicate a court ruling is due soon. However that goes, an appeal is highly likely.
The original schedule called for consolidation under the state’s umbrella to be completed by mid-2022. That seems doubtless given the propensity of the interested parties to fight over how to arrange the deck chairs on the local-pension Titanic.