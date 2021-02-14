President Joe Biden needs to make the best of a bad situation by reversing his decision to fire the U.S. Attorney in Chicago.
If this was a game of tennis, the president’s decision to fire John Lausch in the middle of a series of major corruption probes would be described as an unforced error.
But this is Illinois’ rotten game of politics, so it raises a question that the Biden administration will be loath to answer: Is the fix in again?
One can’t say for certain, but probably not. Ignorance and stupidity explain the decision that has drawn scorn from virtually all quarters.
If the president doesn’t change his mind and retain Lausch, he’ll find himself in a no-win situation of being perceived as trying to help fellow party members escape prosecution.
Here’s the situation. Presidents of one party traditionally replace federal prosecutors appointed by the other party when a new administration takes office.
So Biden’s decision to dismiss U.S. attorneys nationwide if they do not submit their resignations by Feb. 28 not only is nothing new but also reflects nothing wrong. It’s just politics as usual with a change of administration from one party to the other.
But there are exceptions sensible people embrace, one to avoid being viewed as undermining corruption investigations to save the hides of political friends.
Anyone paying the slightest attention knows that Lausch’s office has been conducting multiple corruption investigations in Cook County and Springfield. Most of the targets are Democrats, and Lausch’s office has obtained both indictments and convictions for a wide variety of crimes.
The most prominent is the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery investigation, a probe that has ensnared the still-unindicted former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Massive though it is, that investigation barely scratches the surface of corruption in Illinois.
Powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke and associates are under indictment in connection with extortion schemes. There are multiple inquiries into red-light-camera conspiracies, where company officials paid off municipal officials to install red-light cameras in their communities.
So why did Biden insert himself in these investigations by bouncing the prosecutor leading the probes? He granted dispensation to two other top federal prosecutors who are in the middle of sensitive investigations, but not Lausch.
As a consequence, Biden leaves himself in danger of being perceived in the public mind as willfully undermining the probe if it falls short of expectations. If the federales continue their investigations unabated, Biden will be perceived as having tried but failed to interfere.
Either way, he loses.
It’s worth pointing out that Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. Senators — Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth — have urged Biden to reverse himself. Where were they before the decision was announced?
At the same time, Republicans are challenging Biden’s decision, calling his action “reckless and irresponsible.”
It is, in fact, reckless and irresponsible. What were Biden and his cohorts thinking? The likely answer is they weren’t thinking at all because they are/were oblivious to the circumstances in Illinois.
That, unfortunately, is the best-case scenario, because if Biden & Co. knew the score in Illinois and fired Laush anyway, the president’s motives would raise even more suspicions.
As far behind as he is, Biden needs to get ahead of this egregious error by keeping Lausch in office and putting a quick end to what could become a lingering controversy.