Read the governor’s numbers and weep.
Budget analysts representing public and private sectors already have made dire forecasts about the state’s economic standing as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the previously reported horrific news last week when he released his administration’s analysis of Illinois’ ongoing budget disaster unleashed by the pandemic and reinforced by the state-ordered economic shutdown.
“We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions that we’ve already made,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker’s $40 billion state budget will run its course on June 30. Rather than continue to present the deficit budget as balanced budget, the governor acknowledged that it contains a $2.7 billion shortfall thanks to revenue shortfalls.
Earlier this year, he proposed a $42 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year that begins July 1. He claimed that proposed spending document also was balanced, but now estimates the shortfall could be as much as $6.2 billion.
Pritzker already has factored $1.2 billion in new revenue if voters approve his proposed progressive income tax hike amendment to the Illinois Constitution in the November election. If it’s rejected, he said the deficit will balloon to $7.4 billion.
Illinois governors and legislators are used to spending money the state doesn’t have, but not in such large numbers.
So that presents several options.
Pritzker clearly is praying for another budget bailout by Congress, which has passed three aid packages.
The latest was a $2 trillion appropriation designed to assist state and cities whose anticipated revenues have collapsed because of the economic freeze in place.
If another bailout is not forthcoming or not as generous as Pritzker would like, it means state officials will have no choice but to make cuts in proposed spending.
At the same time, Pritzker’s budget forecast revealed that he will continue to rely on borrowing as a means of preserving preferred spending.
These stunning numbers substantially increase the pressure on Pritzker to bring an end to the economic freeze.
He’s got to get the economy moving again, if only as a means of turning the revenue faucet back on. The longer the status quo remains in effect, the greater Illinois’ financial problems will become.
Not only have state income and sales taxes collapsed in the face of the freeze, the lack of economic activity also is putting a damper on revenues raised by vices like gambling.
Trying to put on a bold front, Pritzker promised the state will have a new budget in place by July 1. But that’s not really the issue — it’s what’s in the budget that counts.
This year it won’t count for much because Illinois, like the other 49 states, is suffering from the coronavirus budget blues. Pritzker pointed that out when he noted that “every state is facing terrible decisions.”
That is most certainly true. But Illinois is among those facing the most terrible circumstances.
Illinois’ elected officials have mismanaged the state financially for roughly 20 years. Because of that self-inflicted wound, the state has no cushion to fall back on to ease the pain of its inevitable fall into further fiscal degradation.