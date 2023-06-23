It can get ugly when foolish political rhetoric meets grim fiscal reality.
It wasn’t all that long ago when Gov. J.B. Pritzker was both stating that “everyone, regardless of documentation status,” is entitled to free medical care in Illinois while arguing “we save money when we invest in health care for undocumented immigrants.”
The governor’s high-minded frugality went up in smoke this week when he announced that he’s closing enrollments to this state’s free health care program for illegal immigrants because of its exploding costs.
What was estimated in 2020 to cost $2 million a year — thanks to an incredibly lazy and irresponsible legislative review — was on the verge of costing more than $1 billion in the state budget that takes effect July 1.
In recent budget negotiations with spendthrift legislators, Pritzker whittled that number down to $550 million and persuaded legislators to give him the “tools” he needed to keep costs from rising.
It should surprise no one who was paying attention that he quickly used those “tools” to limit future enrollments.
Those already in the program will continue to receive coverage, although they will be required to cover co-pays.
State officials said more than 63,000 people were enrolled in the welfare program in early June.
Initially limited to seniors, legislators have twice lowered the eligibility age, expansions that have cost taxpayers more than $700 million. As of July 1, 2022, the eligibility age was 42 and over.
It’s no surprise that the governor’s decision was not appreciated by the program’s beneficiaries or their supporters. They called his decision “immoral and fiscally short-sighted.” It was neither.
They also threw Pritzker’s earlier words back in his face, and he deserved every syllable they shoved down his throat.
It’s axiomatic that there can be no programs with infinite costs in a state with finite resources.
Every dollar that goes to one purely optional program — this one didn’t exist five years ago — is diverted from programs that are core responsibilities. Think education, roads, law enforcement. The list goes on.
It may be emotionally satisfying for those who engage in rhetorical support of this nation’s quasi-open-borders policy. But there are real costs associated with inviting everyone from everywhere outside this country to drop in and stay a while.
Some elected officials, including the governor, have purposefully closed their eyes to the burden they are imposing or have tried to impose on Illinoisans.
But there’s a rule in economics that states if something can’t last forever, it won’t. So push finally met shove.