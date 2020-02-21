Some athletes can come and go — so why not all?
Major college sports stand on the brink of dramatic changes as the NCAA considers granting unprecedented freedom of movement for athletes in major sports.
The organization announced this week that it is considering adopting a rule that would allow Division I athletes in all sports to transfer once and be immediately eligible.
While this freedom of movement can be expected to generate a measure of chaos into the sports scene — unrestricted movement will generate significant movement — it’s only fair to allow athletes suffering buyer’s remorse to try to improve their situation.
The change in the rule is not as big a deal as the change in the sports to be affected.
That’s because athletes competing in non-revenue sports already enjoy this freedom. The new rules would merely expand the status quo to football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and hockey.
The Big Ten and the ACC already have expressed approval of this proposed change, and it’s easy to see why.
The handwriting is on the wall. It’s long past time for college athletes to be able to exercise the same freedom of movement that coaches and sports administrators enjoy.
Further, it would be stunningly naive not to recognize that the current rules requiring transfers to sit out a year before regaining eligibility were put in place to benefit the business of college athletics at the expense of the athletes.
Under the proposed rule, athletes can transfer and be immediately eligible to play for their new school if they receive a transfer release from the previous school, leave their previous school academically eligible, maintain academic progress at their new school and leave under no disciplinary suspension.
The first rule involving gaining a release from their previous school is potentially problematic. Schools should be required to grant a release if one is requested. That would eliminate the possibility of vindictive coaches trying to hold their athletes hostage.
If approved, the new rules would become effective for the 2020-21 school year.
The change has come under consideration because current rules allowing the NCAA to waive the requirement to sit out a year are “unsustainable,” according to one of the members of the working group studying the issue.
What Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner of the Mid-American Conference, meant when he said that is that the current waiver rules are so vague that decisions are inequitable.
“This (new) concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students,” he said.
That statement is certainly accurate. Why should some categories of athletes enjoy instant eligibility while others are subjected to a mandatory redshirt?
There is no doubt that students who take advantage of this new rule will, from time to time, make transfer decisions for the wrong reasons — a fit of pique rather than a carefully calibrated decision about what’s best in the long run.
But such is life. Athletes, like everyone else, ought to be entitled to go where they please and then transfer anywhere someone will take them without jumping through a bunch of unnecessary hoops.