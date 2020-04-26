The unfolding disaster of the coronavirus pandemic will continue unabated.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker let the air out of everyone’s balloons late last week when he announced he’s extending the state’s lockdown — with “modifications” — until June 1.
But his one-size-fits-all approach for controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the state’s 102 counties won’t go down easy. People across the state already are chafing at the restrictions, some publicly protesting while others are simply ignoring Pritzker’s rules with impunity.
It’s not as if Pritzker hasn’t noticed either. Apparently sensitive to challenges to his restrictions, Pritzker recently contended that “fomenting protest ... is fomenting some violence.”
The public should reject that view. Those who wish to protest on either side of the issue — pro- or anti-lockdown — are entitled to exercise their First Amendment rights without an uninformed lecture from the governor. Whatever else the governor may think he can do, suspending the Bill of Rights isn’t within his purview.
But whatever else people think of Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, he has the power to make most of his rules stick.
Unfortunately, his rules are doing far more than limiting people’s personal activities. The economic freeze Pritzker put in place and his extension of it have devastated the state’s economy. In that respect, Illinois is no different than many other states that have embraced the same policies.
But, owing to its disastrous financial standing, Illinois is particularly vulnerable to the negative economic consequences of the shutdown.
This is a disaster on steroids, the cost of financial losses to both individuals and governments beyond calculation.
Congress has overseen the passage of multiple pieces of legislation aimed at easing the financial pain that’s been inflicted. But the simple fact is that there is not enough money in the world to make up for what’s been lost.
This is, of course, a public health crisis, one that has required an extraordinary response.
In Illinois, roughly 37,000 people have been stricken by the coronavirus, nearly 1,700 of whom have lost their lives. That’s a lot of people, but, at the same time, Illinois has a population of 12.5 million.
Some areas of the state have been hit much harder than others.
While Cook County has struggled with roughly 26,000 coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon, Champaign County has identified 100 cases while Ford and Piatt counties each have reported six. Douglas has reported 12 cases and Vermilion 11.
Given those dramatic differences, it would seem that harsh restrictions in areas less affected are excessive, not reflecting the balance of legitimate interests circumstances should dictate.
Pritzker, of course, doesn’t see it that way, and, until a court says otherwise, he’s setting the rules.
In his munificence, the governor has decided that some businesses he previously ordered closed may provide curbside or delivery service as of May 1. What took so long to ease that restriction, and why not today instead of May 1?
Pritzker also will allow golfers to return to the links and is laying the groundwork for re-opening parks. That helps, but not a lot, on the long march to normalcy.
But even when what people regard as normal life returns, it won’t really reach that mark because Illinois will be left to cope with the economic and governmental disaster that will be an undeniable legacy of the pandemic and the official response to it.