President Joe Biden, unable to get OPEC
to increase oil production, used the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to score political points.
President Joe Biden, in concert with other world leaders, made a clever political move last week when he ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency stockpile located in underground salt caverns in Louisiana and Texas.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in 1975 as a response to a true emergency: an infamous OPEC oil embargo that nearly crippled the U.S. economy and created long lines at gas pumps and shortages of home heating oil.
No such emergency exists today, just a market-driven shortage as economies recover and the demand for petroleum products increases. OPEC+ (the OPEC nations plus other oil-producing countries including Russia), has so far resisted pleas to increase production to meet the demand.
The higher cost of gasoline and other petroleum products has created political problems for Biden and other world political leaders. Gas prices in Champaign-Urbana, for example, are averaging about $3.52 a gallon, a substantial increase from the $2.15 a gallon price a year ago, according to AAA. Nationally, they’re averaging $3.40 a gallon, up from $2.12 last Thanksgiving.
The amount of oil Biden released from the reserve may sound like a lot, but it’s equal to about 2.5 days of national consumption, a virtual drop in the barrel. The story is the same in Britain, China, India and other nations, which also made slight dips into their own oil reserves.
In response, wholesale oil prices actually increased, although gas prices have begun to drop minimally, about 4 cents a gallon in Illinois and nationally over the last week. The president’s move to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was a politically strategic one, the equivalent of using a garden hose on a house fire. He had to do something.
Biden is doing something for the long term by promoting electric vehicles, energy conservation and mass transit. That will, in years ahead, reduce American reliance on petroleum products. But in the interim, there will be shortages, price spikes and cries for more domestic production.
If this all feels familiar, it is. President Bill Clinton tapped the oil reserve 21 years ago to try to reduce home-heating-oil prices. It didn’t work. But in the long run, fewer homes are using heating oil today than in 2000. The nation today needs a similar shift away from OPEC+ and its petroleum products.