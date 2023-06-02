Naivete meets reality.
New Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sent forth his “peacekeepers” over Memorial Day weekend to, you know, keep the peace.
There were hundreds — many of them former gang members who claim to have seen the light. They wore colored vests and worked at public expense. Did peace, not to mention love and harmony, reign?
Not hardly. Memorial Day weekend in Chicago turned out to be the most violent in eight years, according to news accounts. The butcher’s bill, at last count, amounted to more than 50 shot and 12 killed.
The results of the new mayor’s special enlightened effort to tone down violence in Chicago do not bode well for the future.
Indeed, it sounds as if the mayor, so hopeful initially about his non-law-enforcement approach to law enforcement, has already given up.
He didn’t explicitly say that. But his rhetoric explaining what occurred suggested it.
“Poverty didn’t go away over the weekend. ... Communities have been disinvested in and traumatized. ... You are seeing the manifestation of that trauma,” he said.
Poverty is not going to away next weekend either. Or next month. Or next year. Maybe never, especially if the U.S. keeps importing more.
So the die is cast, at least until Johnson’s utopian worldview shifts.
It doesn’t have to be that way. But that’s the reality for now and the immediate future for Chicago, Cook County and the entire state.
Illinoisans are guinea pigs in an official campaign of kinder and gentler treatment of society’s law-breakers. In some cases, that means no enforcement of the law, particularly in Cook County, where State’s Attorney Kim Foxx makes more news dropping criminal cases than trying them.
There’s no question this therapeutic approach toward the criminal element is well-intentioned. There’s also no dispute that the road to the nether regions is paved with good intentions — as well as incredibly naive public policy.
That approach was on display last weekend in Chicago. Those who didn’t notice will have a chance to see it again next weekend and all future weekends until the powers that be realize the rule of law doesn’t require the suspension of law.
Until then, prepare to hear more empathetic rhetoric that minimizes and excuses criminal conduct, as well as the anguished cries of those who fall victim to it.
In the meantime, those who have a crime problem should call 911 and hope a police officer, not a peacekeeper, responds.