Moving the state’s income-tax filing deadline back will cause more stress on its finances.
It’s pretty clear that Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t want to move the state’s income-tax filing deadline back three months — from April 15 to July 15.
But under the circumstances, what else could he do but roll with the tide?
So it’s official, Illinoisans who owe the state money when they file will have an additional three months to pay up.
But here’s a little friendly advice: Those who owe and can afford to pay up should do so sooner rather than later.
Our effectively bankrupt state needs the money — now more than ever.
Pritzker’s announcement was accompanied by some interesting tax trivia details.
As of late last week, 3.4 million Illinois taxpayers already had filed their returns. That number represents more than half of the 6.2 million returns filed in 2019.
Of those who already have filed, 88 percent have done so electronically.
Finally, here’s a statistic that will make Pritzker & Co. gasp — of those who already have filed, 72 percent are expecting a refund.
Based on those numbers, it would appear that those who are owed money file early, and those who owe money file late.
That’s hardly a surprise — people can be counted on to act in their best economic interests.
But what’s good for individual taxpayers isn’t necessarily good for our financially embarrassed state.
Illinois’ horrendous financial problems are being exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to punch a big hole in state income-tax and sales-tax revenue.
A report issued last week by the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability predicted a massive decline in estimated revenues, both for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the new one that begins July 1.
Without knowing all the details yet, it’s reasonable to suggest that the federal stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump will ease part of the burden. The feds have allotted $150 billion in aid to state and local governments.
But how much is enough? The commission estimated that the ongoing economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cost the state as much as $8 billion over multiple budget years.
That means the current roughly $40 billion state budget has sprung a leak and that Pritzker’s proposed $42 billion 2020-21 budget will have to be revised just in time for the state to move back the deadline that would have netted millions of dollars in income-tax payments.
It’s a perfect storm that will have a devastating impact on the state: The longer the current economic shutdown is in place, the more brutal the impact on the state — in terms of revenue — and individuals and businesses — in terms of generating income needed to pay taxes.
David Harris, the state’s revenue director, urges residents to “file their tax returns as quickly as possible” so they can collect their refunds.
Here’s a better alternative: Those who are owed money should take their time. Those who owe money should pick up the pace. Illinois needs a financial break if it’s going to be able to keep the lights on.