For a privileged few, being fired is far from the worst thing in the world.
It’s getting to be that time again — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, college football games and, of course, that season between the end of the season and the glut of bowl games.
Although some head coaches have already been fired, more dismissals are on the way. Who’s next?
It’s a tough time for those under the gun. But even they have something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — their contract buyouts.
Ex-Florida State Coach Willie Taggart is owed a kingly sum of $17 million to $20 million, although circumstances are complicated by reports that he didn’t sign a formal contract. (Great legal advice there!)
If he’s dismissed, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn not only will be owed a reported $27 million but is also considered a strong candidate for the job at Arkansas.
The Razorbacks, by the way, fired their coach, Chad Morris, a few weeks ago. Morris is owed a reported $10 million for the balance of his contract.
Southern Cal’s Clay Helton is sweating it out, the target of boo birds who want to fire him and hire former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Speculation, however, is that recent USC wins plus the $15 million obligation to buy him out may result in his retention.
Buyouts, of course, work both ways — a windfall to a coach for doing nothing or an unaffordable firing expense that provides the coach a reprieve.
It’s amazing to watch these annual dismissals of head coaches who were once perceived as saviors but now are considered bums.
Other fired coaches include Bob Davie (recently fired at New Mexico), Tony Sanchez (UNLV), Earnest Collins Jr. (Northern Colorado) and Chris Ash (Rutgers). Missouri’s Barry Odom is on thin ice.
Round and round the merry-go-round spins, and where she stops so, too, do the big buyout bucks.