Who said it’s a real challenge to raise money for political campaigns?
Given Illinois’ solid voting pattern of supporting Democratic Party candidates, there probably won’t be much drama surrounding statewide elections in November 2020 — with one big exception.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker foreshadowed the political warfare that’s directly ahead this week when he took out his checkbook and wrote a $5 million check to the “Vote Yes for Fairness” committee.
That’s his chosen vehicle for promoting a proposed progressive income tax hike amendment that would replace the current state constitution’s flat tax mandate with language that permits adoption of multiple tax rates for multiple levels of income.
Pritzker not only made it clear that he’ll use his multibillion-dollar personal fortune to push his plan for generating new revenue, but contended that those who do not share his position on this issue leave him no choice.
“There’s been a threat by a lot of well-funded right-wing organizations and individuals to preserve the unfair tax system that exists today,” he said.
So far, the “Vote No on the Blank Check Amendment,” overseen by Greg Baise, has reported no donations. But they will come.
The current flat tax mandate was approved by voters in 1970, when they voted for a new Illinois Constitution.
It will take a super-majority of at least 60 percent of voters to revise the constitution in a way that will make it much easier for legislators to impose new, higher tax rates on selected segments of taxpayers.
Under Illinois’ current flat tax mandate — the current flat rate is 4.95 percent — everyone pays the same percentage even though they may pay different sums based on different incomes.
A taxpayer who earns $100,000 a year pays $4,950 to the state. A taxpayer who earns $1 million a year owes $49,500 to the state.
Under a progressive plan, higher tax rates would be imposed on higher levels of income.
In other words, those with greater incomes would not only fork over more money but do so based on higher rate.
The governor has promised that he’ll only raise taxes on the super-wealthy — those earning more than $250,000 a year.
But skeptics note that other states impose higher progressive rates than Illinois’ current flat 4.95 percent rate on much lower levels of income. They contend that, once free to set a variety of tax rates, the governor and legislature here would eventually do what other governors and legislatures across the country have done.
More states — 34 — have progressive tax systems than those — 16 — that have either flat tax rates or impose no state income tax at all. That’s a selling point for the pro-amendment crowd, although the argument cuts both ways.
Both sides can make credible claims for their positions. But political campaigns are about achieving bare-knuckled wins, and that’s what will play out with the upcoming vote.
Even now — as Pritzker’s check demonstrates — both sides are laying the groundwork for the campaign ahead.
The governor is certainly correct that formidable forces oppose his measure.
Business groups and tax skeptics argue that Illinois governors and legislators have so badly mismanaged the state’s finances that they are unworthy of being trusted with more authority on income taxes than they already have. Further, they can be expected to spend lavishly to promote that message.
But the simple fact is that no one can match the governor’s unlimited financial resources. Pritzker spent nearly $200 million of his own money to get elected governor in 2018 while spreading even more money around to other Democratic candidates and organizations.
So it will be a one-sided financial fight dominated by Pritzker’s huge personal fortune. That doesn’t guarantee him victory, but it gives him an advantage he will exploit to the maximum.